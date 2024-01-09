Brian Cox ponders why the Mishimas love throwing people off cliffs in a newly released Tekken Series Recap

While the Bandai Namco Team started 2024 with a week break from it’s weekly character introduction videos (yes I spent most of last Wednesday waiting for it to drop in futility), it looks like the team is using some star power to provide a make good for last week’s radio silence. In a new video that was released today, famed actor Brian Cox (Super Troopers 2, X-Men United, Kiss the Girls) recapping the titles leading up to the 8th entry in the Tekken series.

The video primarily recounts the Mishima storyline, following 3 generations of male members of the clan in the form of Heihachi, Kazuya and Jin. Asking tough questions like what is a Devil gene and why these men love hurling their kinsman off cliffs. It’s a rather tongue and cheek video that helps those not familiar with the franchise get quite a primer. I have to give kudos to Mr. Cox for treating this material like Shakespearean fare and immaculately pronouncing these foreign names correctly. Lords knows I’m certainly excited to see the perhaps penultimate showdown between Kazuya and Jin.

Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on January 26th, 2024.

Tekken 8 – “Story so Far” with Brian Cox:



