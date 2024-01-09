Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby for HBO’s The Last Of Us Season 2

Those rumors were apparently true, Kaitlyn Dever (best known for Dopesick, Justified, Unbelievable and many other projects) has been cast as Abby for HBO and Max’s The Last Of Us Season 2. If you’re not familiar with the game version of The Last of Us 2, do not do any Googling on the character or plot at risk of having major plot points spoiled — you have been warned!

The one concern that fans have is that the game version of Abby is known for being somewhat physically imposing, and Kaitlyn as Abby in contrast with Bella Ramsey’s Ellie should inspire a lot of conversation for sure.

Either way we’re excited to see how the next season (which is looking like 2025 at this point) shapes up! See the announcement from Naughty Dog below and here on Threads/Instagram.

