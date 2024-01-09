Atari’s Akka Arrh set to trip us out on the PlayStation VR2 this spring

Jeff Minter’s Akka Arrh was published by Atari earlier last year on a variety of consoles and the PC — and we covered it right here. But now Atari has confirmed that the very trippy 2D action game/arcade shooter is heading into the VR dimension for the PS5 and PlayStation VR2 in just a few short months!

The game will launch at $19.99 in March 2024.

Check out the official announcement from Atari below and the original PS4/PS5 trailer.

Akka Arrh – Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games:



Akka Arrh - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Later this spring, Atari is serving up a trippy dose of gaming psychedelia with the PlayStation VR2 launch of Akka Arrh, Jeff Minter’s critically acclaimed arcade shooter that launched on PC and consoles in 2023. In this unexpected VR rendition, Akka Arrh transcends its 2D constraints, unveiling a new dimension of gameplay that is as immersive as it is intuitive. The PS VR2 experience elevates the game from a mere visual spectacle to a fully enveloping journey into Minter’s hypnotic universe. Here, players don’t just witness the chaos; they step inside it. Each layer of frenetic action, previously compressed in the 2D space, now unfurls in a rich 3D landscape. In this surreal VR world of cascading shapes, colors, and sounds, every element of Minter’s vision comes to life with an intensity and clarity that was once unimaginable, transforming Akka Arrh into an unparalleled sensory odyssey. In Akka Arrh, players control a command center poised to destroy oncoming enemies. Players start with bombs that trigger a chain of reactions on-screen. When enemies are defeated, players accumulate bullets that are used to keep the multiplier up. Ultimately, Akka Arrh is a unique shooter that challenges players to plan each carefully timed shot to maximize their high score! As with many arcade games, success comes from a combination of fast reflexes and endurance. When Jeff Minter decided to revisit Akka Arrh as an unreleased arcade prototype, he saw the potential for something deeper. In Jeff’s hands, the game is more than a vector-based blaster. Akka Arrh forces you to be strategic, patient, and even thoughtful. You learn to anticipate the rhythms of the game, and a high score is likely to come from entering a techno-induced zen flow state. Key Features: Meant to Be: Enjoy Minter’s unique brand of retro-inspired bliss the way the gaming gods intended — in virtual reality! Become fully engulfed in frenzied kaleidoscopic action and pure arcade joy.

Start from the beginning of the 50 unique levels, or pick up where you left off to power through to the end Accessibility-Friendly: Sensitive to flashing lights or just not a fan? Not to worry, as there’s an option to disable the more intense visual effects so that the experience can be enjoyed by a wider audience. Akka Arrh blasts onto PlayStation 5 with PSVR2 support in March 2024. The original version is available now on PC via Steam, Xbox One and Series S|X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch for $19.99 USD.