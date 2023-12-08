Hello Games unveil next game: Light No Fire

It’s been ten years since No Man’s Sky was first released and seven years since it came out, and over that time it’s gone from insanely ambitious, to lacklustre disappointment, to a point where it’s more or less lived up to its initial promise.

Today at the Game Awards, we got a look at what No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games is up to next, and somehow, it looks even more ambitious. Titled Light No Fire, the game is a Light No Fire is a multiplayer game that builds on the same procedural generation technology that was used in No Man’s Sky, and it looks like you can do pretty much anything you can imagine on a huge, dynamic planet. There are sure to be limits, but watching the trailer below — which features all in-game footage — it’s not hard to feel the same sense of awe that accompanied the first look at No Man’s Sky.

Light No Fire Announcement Trailer

