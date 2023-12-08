New Jurassic Park game in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

If you’re a fan of Jurassic Park, then tonight’s Game Awards had an exciting announcement: there’s a new survival game set in the franchise that brings you back to Isla Nublar.

As you can see in the trailer below, the game appears to be in fairly early stages, with the footage all noting that it was pre-alpha footage. But if the finished version — which puts you in the shoes of a scientist trying to flee in the failed theme park — comes anywhere close to what’s in the trailer, it should be a pretty enjoyable time.

Tonight at The Game Awards, Saber Interactive, in partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced a new video game 65 million years in the making: Jurassic Park: Survival. In development and to be published by Saber for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, this single-player action-adventure game is the immersive experience Jurassic Park fans have always dreamed of. Players will return to a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with living dinosaurs and be part of an all-new story set the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Welcome to Jurassic Park: Survival. Players will take on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in an original adventure made for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise and those who revel in narrative-driven games. They’ll be challenged to survive an intense mix of first-person stealth and action in thrilling encounters with dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision. Players will be able to dive into a lush world full of wonder, mystery, and danger as two species separated by 65 million years come face to face in an all-new adventure.

“As longtime fans of Jurassic Park, we’re truly honored to embark on this exciting journey,” said Tim Willits, COO of Saber Interactive. “Our goal is to capture the magic and wonder of the iconic film by bringing a blend of long-time development expertise and a genuine passion for the source material.”

“We’ve consistently heard from our fans that they’ve been waiting for a game to immerse them in Jurassic Park like never before and, well, we found a way,” said Jim Molinets, Senior Vice President, Production and Marketing, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “We’re excited to finally reveal that the iconic film is coming to life in an all-new video game in partnership with the amazing talent at Saber Interactive and can’t think of a better way to culminate the year-long celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary than with this thrilling announcement.”

Key Features

Explore Isla Nublar – Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

– Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before. Evade Prehistoric Predators – Players will outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They’ll use their ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

– Players will outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They’ll use their ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth. Survive The Island – Players will be challenged to explore the park and face its dangers. They’ll use all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

To keep up with the latest news and updates from Jurassic Park: Survival, visit www.JurassicParkSurvival.com, and follow our social accounts on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.