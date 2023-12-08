Free God of War Ragnarök arriving soon

God of War Ragnarök was one of last year’s best games, so it’s no surprise that we — like everyone else — have been eager to see what comes next for Kratos.

This evening at The Game Awards, we found out we won’t have to wait very long to see what that will be: God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is arriving on December 12th.

As in, five days from now. And not only that, it’ll be free DLC, wherein you’ll get to:

Embark with Kratos to Valhalla on a deeply personal and reflective journey towards a future he never thought possible. Master challenges of mind and body on an unraveling adventure that blends the beloved combat from God of War Ragnarök with brand new elements inspired by the roguelite genre.

Between the price tag and the release date, there’s no reason not to check it out, so get ready for more bloody action!

