Pacific Drive gets release date trailer

One of the most interesting-looking games slated for this winter is Pacific Drive, a “driving survival adventure game” where you make your way through a post-apocalyptic version of the Pacific Northwest. At the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase, we found out exactly when we’ll be able to dive in (drive in?) to the world ourselves: February 22, 2024.

Pacific Drive will be coming to both PC and PS5. On top of that, there’s also going to be a deluxe retail version of the game that features art cards, a traveler’s journal, a deluxe sleeve, a reversible coversheet, and a pack of in-game cosmetic items for the station wagon that you’ll be spending much of the game inside. The release date trailer is below, and if it’s any indication of the final product, February 22nd can’t come soon enough.

Pacific Drive screens/product shot:

Pacific Drive | Release Date Trailer:



Pacific Drive | Release Date Trailer

