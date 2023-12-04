Grand Theft Auto VI: Trailer 1 stream premiere landing page is now live

Paul Bryant01 mins

With the official first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer set to go live in just under 24 hours, Rockstar this morning made it known that they have setup a landing page on YouTube for the event.

Yes, we’re publishing another article in advance of the stream going live but with something as big as the long-awaited premiere of the next Grand Theft Auto title it was worth the extra effort. As of 9:30am ET there were already 35k users subscribed and waiting and we expect that to hit record numbers well before tomorrow at 9:00am ET.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for coverage tomorrow morning.

Watch Trailer 1: Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET:

