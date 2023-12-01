Atari 50 teases new content update

Last year Atari celebrated its 50th anniversary with, among other things, the appropriately titled Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. The collection was like a playable museum of sorts, featuring not just games from Atari’s past but also all kinds of archival material that put the games and the company into a broader context. We were huge fans of it.

Today Atari gave notice that they’re not finished with celebrating their 50th anniversary, with the news that Atari 50 will be getting a holiday update — the first, apparently, of several planned updates. This update will bring 12 new games to the anthology, and will mix together prototypes, homebrews, and official titles.

No word yet on what those games are, but you can read more below and start speculating now!

Praised by outlets like IGN, Giant Bomb, Metro, and Forbes, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration sets itself apart from typical video game collections by offering a vibrant journey through the company's storied past. Bringing together the emulation of eight distinct Atari hardware platforms in a single package, this title stands as an impressive feat realized by the award-winning Digital Eclipse team. Encompassing titles spanning five decades, the collection comprises a library of published works that vividly illustrate the evolution of mainstream gaming and the influential Atari games that shaped the landscape of the video game industry as we recognize it today. Developed by Digital Eclipse, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $39.99.