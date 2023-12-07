Nintendo eShop Update: Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Now that we’re into December the release calendar is finally starting to slow down, but there are still lots of new games hitting the Switch this week. While most of them don’t look like much to write home about, there’s still one game worth your time: The Outer Wilds is finally arriving on the Switch.

This release is coming more than four years after the game first released to widespread acclaim on Xbox One and PC, and nearly three years after it was first announced for the Switch. Thankfully, this release should be worth the wait, since not only do you get the very good base game, you’ll also be able to buy the Echoes of the Eye expansion, which features more story and more locations to explore.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.