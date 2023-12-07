Nintendo eShop Update: Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Now that we’re into December the release calendar is finally starting to slow down, but there are still lots of new games hitting the Switch this week. While most of them don’t look like much to write home about, there’s still one game worth your time: The Outer Wilds is finally arriving on the Switch.
This release is coming more than four years after the game first released to widespread acclaim on Xbox One and PC, and nearly three years after it was first announced for the Switch. Thankfully, this release should be worth the wait, since not only do you get the very good base game, you’ll also be able to buy the Echoes of the Eye expansion, which features more story and more locations to explore.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Fortnite – The future of Fortnite is here! Explore and survive in LEGO Fortnite launching Dec. 7, blast to the finish with Rocket Racing launching Dec. 8, headline a concert with Fortnite Festival launching Dec. 9 or be the last player standing in Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground. All these experiences and more can be found in Fortnite in Nintendo eShop!
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – Scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals and ancient alien texts in this open-world adventure. The whole solar system is trapped in a time loop and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones and more. Find the keys to unlock the mysteries of this solar system in the most hidden and dangerous of places, then unravel the deepest secret of them all in the included Echoes of the Eye expansion. Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition touches down on Nintendo Switch today!
- Hello, Summoners! – The latest update to the Fire Emblem Heroes game* for smart devices brings new Book VIII story content and much more! Join in the Book VIII Begins Celebration events today and experience the new story content and challenges, summon added Heroes and tons of other stuff! Check out the latest Feh Channel presentation to learn about characters that appear in Book VIII, events and more! For more information about the Fire Emblem Heroes game, visit the official site: https://fire-emblem-heroes.com/en/.
- Air Aces
- Arcade Archives SCRAMBLE FORMATION
- Breakout Birdie Escape
- Breakout Birdie Escape 2
- Breakout Birdie Panic
- Breakout Birdie Panic 2
- Breakout Birdie Puzzle
- Breakout Birdie Puzzle 2
- Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator – Available Dec. 11
- City Bus Driver Simulator – Available Dec. 11
- City Driver: Car Parking Simulator
- Crystal Chip Collector e
- Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range
- Dino Get Out!
- DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure
- Erogods: Asgard
- FALL CARS – Ultimate Car Battle
- Fearmonium – Available Dec. 8
- Golf Guys – Available Dec. 8
- Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition – Available Dec. 12
- Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition – Available Dec. 12
- Helix Jump – Available Dec. 8
- Hell Well – Available Dec. 13
- Hiveswap Friendsim
- Make it! Takoyaki
- Make Way
- Mob Control – Available Dec. 8
- Nessy The Robot
- Official Spacefarer Card Game
- Pesterquest
- Pestersim
- Stone Age
- SUNSOFT Mahjong Solitaire -Shanghai LEGEND-
- TEVI
- The Ramsey
- The Smurfs: Colorful Stories – Available Dec. 8
- Thy Creature
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Turok Trilogy Bundle
- Vege Bubble Shoot – Available Dec. 8
- Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle
- Word Space
- World War: D-Day PART TWO
- XIIZEAL
- Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains – Available Dec. 8
- Yukar From The Abyss
- Zumaji Delux – Available Dec. 11