Nintendo eShop Update: Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Now that we’re into December the release calendar is finally starting to slow down, but there are still lots of new games hitting the Switch this week. While most of them don’t look like much to write home about, there’s still one game worth your time: The Outer Wilds is finally arriving on the Switch.

This release is coming more than four years after the game first released to widespread acclaim on Xbox One and PC, and nearly three years after it was first announced for the Switch. Thankfully, this release should be worth the wait, since not only do you get the very good base game, you’ll also be able to buy the Echoes of the Eye expansion, which features more story and more locations to explore.

    • Fortnite – The future of Fortnite is here! Explore and survive in LEGO Fortnite launching Dec. 7, blast to the finish with Rocket Racing launching Dec. 8, headline a concert with Fortnite Festival launching Dec. 9 or be the last player standing in Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground. All these experiences and more can be found in Fortnite in Nintendo eShop!
    • Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – Scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals and ancient alien texts in this open-world adventure. The whole solar system is trapped in a time loop and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones and more. Find the keys to unlock the mysteries of this solar system in the most hidden and dangerous of places, then unravel the deepest secret of them all in the included Echoes of the Eye expansion. Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition touches down on Nintendo Switch today!

  • Hello, Summoners! – The latest update to the Fire Emblem Heroes game* for smart devices brings new Book VIII story content and much more! Join in the Book VIII Begins Celebration events today and experience the new story content and challenges, summon added Heroes and tons of other stuff! Check out the latest Feh Channel presentation to learn about characters that appear in Book VIII, events and more! For more information about the Fire Emblem Heroes game, visit the official site: https://fire-emblem-heroes.com/en/.

