Arkane and Marvel Games developing Blade game

The last time Arkane turned its sights on a vampire game, it didn’t turn out so well. Tonight at the Game Awards, the studio announced it’s trying again…and this time looks a lot more promising.

As you can see in the trailer below, Arkane Lyon are teaming up with Marvel Games to bring Blade to life. Not much detail beyond that, but it’ll be exciting to see what the studio behind Dishonored and Deathloop can do with this “mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris.”

Marvel’s Blade | Announcement Trailer - The Game Awards 2023

