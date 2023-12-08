Heroes break bad in this new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer

We still don’t know why they turned against humanity, but Rocksteady Studios just showed us in a new trailer how much damage the Justice League is capable of without their morality intact. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be pitting a rag tag group of criminals consisting of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark as they seek to reclaim Metropolis from Brainiac even if it means slaying Earth’s former guardians.

The trailer also reveals not all the leaguers are lost (No idea what Aquaman is doing…) as Wonder Woman still fights on the side of the angels…but will the forces of Brainiac eventually conscript her to his cause?

I guess we’ll find if the Squad will keep their heads or will they die trying when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes out February 2nd, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available 02-02-2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. ESRB Rating: M