Kiryu creates a bucket list in a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Did you know December 8th is an important date to the Like a Dragon franchise? In 2005, the world was introduced to Kazuma Kiryu in the franchise’s first title. Nearly two decades later it doesn’t seem like life wasn’t done knocking him around, with a cancer diagnosis and his body slowly losing it’s legendary strength, Kiryu will be reconnecting with some of the acquaintances he’s made in the last 18 years and reflecting on the life he’s led. For those willing to spoil some of these reunions ahead of the game’s release, the embedded trailer is bound to get you emotional.

LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | BUCKET LIST STORY TRAILER:



RGG Studio is also declaring this date Like a Dragon Day and will be hosting a livestream celebrating the day on twitch.tv/sega tonight at 6pm ET/3pm PT. This Like a Dragon Day RGG Roundup stream promises to feature gameplay, giveaways, community initiatives and more! So if you’re a fan do carve out some time tonight to tune in!

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to enrich us all when it arrives to PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on January 26th 2024