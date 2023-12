It’s happening! As they promised around 3 weeks ago, Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that trailer 1 for their next big Grand Theft Auto project (which we’re still calling Grand Theft Auto VI) is locked and loaded for Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET.

We’re expecting the trailer drop will rack up some crazy impressive view counts on YouTube and other video streaming services, and hopefully for all the right reasons.

Stay tuned!