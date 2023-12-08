Dave the Diver meets Dredge in indie seafaring mash-up

Dave the Diver is one of the year’s biggest indie games. Dredge is another one. Both are set at sea — though given one is an upbeat fishing sim-restaurant management mash-up and the other is a horror fishing game, the similarities only extend so far.

But The Game Awards are all about bringing games together, and this evening’s awards kicked off with the news that the two games are joining forces for a Dave the Diver X Dredge mash-up. The free Dredge Content Pack will be arriving in Dave the Diver on December 15th for PC and Nintendo Switch, and will feature new types of fish, new recipes, and a new NPC. On top of that, if you want to get a taste of both games, the Dredging & Diving Bundle will be arriving on Steam that same day.

In 2023, MINTROCKET’s Dave the Diver and Black Salt Games’ DREDGE sailed into the collective hearts of gamers all around the world with their seafaring adventures that are as exceptional as they are different and a surprise collaboration between the two was revealed at The Game Awards 2023. New fish types, new recipes, and a new NPC all from the world of DREDGE are to be added to Dave the Diver via the free Dave the Diver – Dredge Content Pack, which will be available December 15th for PC and Nintendo Switch™. Take advantage of the chance to get both games at a discounted price with the Dredging & Diving Bundle on Steam, also available on December 15th. “It was pretty awesome to see great success for another studio inspired by the infinite possibilities of an ocean-faring adventure, especially one with fishing at the core of the experience much like our own,” says Game Director Jaeho Hwang of MINTROCKET. “Creating this crossover DLC is what our passionate fans in the community have been eager for, so combining our two distinct flavors in this DLC makes so much sense. We hope it’s full of fun experiences for all players.” “We’ve been fans of MINTROCKET’s Dave the Diver since early access and like millions of others, have enjoyed hours exploring the Giant Blue Hole,” says the Black Salt Games team. “We were amazed to find our admiration was mutual when their team reached out to us after we launched DREDGE, our own contribution to the rising Rod-like genre. This collaboration marries two unique fishing experiences and showcases what’s great about the gaming spirit in our community; celebrating each other’s work and delivering a great time for our players.” Both single-player fishing adventures have amassed massive followings with OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE cumulative scores on Steam. While Dave the Diver features some rightfully scary encounters, the new crossover DLC brings DREDGE’s special brand of horror to the Blue Hole. The free DLC brings the critical and community-acclaimed titles together, adding new gameplay and content: A new “Fog” weather event, which introduces the DREDGE content later in the game

Drive Dave’s boat similar to DREDGE gameplay, choosing different diving spots

Catch Aberrations, unique creatures with diverse attack patterns

New night map to explore

New weapon, the Drain Gun (can be created using Aberrant material)

New “Hooded Figures” to serve at Bancho Sushi using unique dishes created from Aberrant fish Dave the Diver is available on Nintendo Switch™ eShop (only available digitally) and on Steam. For those who want to stay up-to-date on the latest Dave the Diver news, check out the official website and Twitter, and join the community on Discord. DREDGE is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PS5. Follow DREDGE and Black Salt Games on their official Twitter.