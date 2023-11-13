Welcome to… Limited Run Games’ Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection later this month

Limited Run Games with the blessing of Universal Products and Experiences are hard at work bundling up the library of classic 8 and 16-bit Jurassic Park games into one attractive Classic Games Collection due to release later this month for all console platforms and the PC.

The aptly named Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will retail for $29.99, launch on November 22nd and include seven games, from the pretty different Game Boy/NES/SNES/Genesis versions of Jurassic Park, to Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues and Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (for the Game Boy/SNES and Genesis respectively). Yes, the games are retro but the features (thanks to Limited Run’s Carbon Engine) are modern, with quality of life enhancements including save states, in-game maps, bug fixes and more.

Get a look at screens from the entire collection as well as the original announcement trailer below. The game will be available for pre-order on most digital platforms beginning this Wednesday, November 15th,

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection | LRG3 Reveal Trailer:



Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection screens:

WHAT: Limited Run Game’s Carbon Engine, in collaboration with Universal Products and Experiences, has revived a series of fan-favorite retro Jurassic Park game titles that will receive a wide digital release later this month on November 22nd. The 8-and 16-bit era of Jurassic Park games has returned. This nostalgic release includes a lineup of classic titles and adds new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming. The additions and extras added to this collection are carefully curated to celebrate the legacy of the 1993 film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment and this set of games. The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes the following fan-favorite titles, originally released across NES, Game Boy, SNES, and the SEGA Genesis, for a total of seven games: Jurassic Park (NES)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Genesis) WHEN: The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection launches digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 22nd! Starting on November 15th, fans can pre-order the digital edition. This title will cost $29.99 on all digital platforms.