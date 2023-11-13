Nintendo Indie World showcase airing tomorrow

It’s been more than half a year since we last got an update on the newest indie games arriving on the Switch, and this morning Nintendo decided it was time for another one:

A new #IndieWorld Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it live here: https://t.co/PfQ6807W8i pic.twitter.com/HzxUJg1XPm — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) November 13, 2023

As you can see in the above tweet, tomorrow at 9 am PT (noon Eastern) we’ll get a twenty-minute update on new indie games arriving on the Switch. No hints as to what they may be, but hopefully people who’ve been patiently waiting for games like Silksong and The Outer Wilds finally get good news. You’ll be able to stream the proceedings on Nintendo’s site (and presumably their YouTube channel), so tune in tomorrow to find out what’s on the way!