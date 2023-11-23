Nintendo eShop Update: Gothic II, Roots of Pacha

It may be Thanksgiving in the United States — which is why, as the site’s resident Canadian, I’m posting this week’s update — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a whole bunch of new games hitting the Switch this week.

To be sure, they’re not quite the GOTY contenders that have been populating the updates from the last month-plus. Still, there are some titles worth checking out, depending on your tastes. There’s Gothic II Complete Classic, for example, which brings the classic PC RPG from twenty years ago onto the Switch. There’s Roots of Pacha, a cozy-looking farming sim set in the Stone Age. And there are all kinds of metroidvanias, visual novels, and other games that may be worth investigating if you’re a fan of building your genre-specific backlog.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.