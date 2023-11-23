Nintendo eShop Update: Gothic II, Roots of Pacha

It may be Thanksgiving in the United States — which is why, as the site’s resident Canadian, I’m posting this week’s update — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a whole bunch of new games hitting the Switch this week.
To be sure, they’re not quite the GOTY contenders that have been populating the updates from the last month-plus. Still, there are some titles worth checking out, depending on your tastes. There’s Gothic II Complete Classic, for example, which brings the classic PC RPG from twenty years ago onto the Switch. There’s Roots of Pacha, a cozy-looking farming sim set in the Stone Age. And there are all kinds of metroidvanias, visual novels, and other games that may be worth investigating if you’re a fan of building your genre-specific backlog.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Play Holiday Host – Getting together for some holidays festivities this weekend? Why not use your Nintendo Switch system as the main attraction! Party it up with your loved ones and enjoy some friendly competition with a side of frantic frenzy in the Super Mario Party game. Then, gather your friends and family and race to the finish line (after racing to the dinner table) with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game! Keep the friendly rivalry going with Nintendo Switch Sports or join the battle with some of your favorite Nintendo characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!
Trials:
- A Touch of Magic – Your magical home awaits in this week’s free Game Trial!* In Fae Farm, you’ll create your own cozy home in the enchanted world of Azoria, nurture and grow your homestead, meet charming characters, foster deep relationships and discover ways to infuse magic into everything you do. Customize your character, master the arts of crafting, cooking, potion-making and discover so much more as you unfold the mysteries of the island on your own or with up to three other players.** The free Game Trial period will last until Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase this digital title for 25% off until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Nintendo Mobile:
- Score Black Friday savings in the Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile games – Get in on Black Friday limited-time deals and in-game events for the Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp games! Both games are free to start**** and available to download today for smart devices. Whether you want to turn up the fun or jump in for the first time, don’t miss these in-game offers! For more information about Fire Emblem Heroes or Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, visit the official sites: https://fire-emblem-heroes.com/en/ and https://ac-pocketcamp.com/en-US.
Activities:
- Revisit a Classic – My Nintendo members can redeem 30 My Nintendo Platinum Points to download an alternate, reverse cover showcasing the original artwork of the Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars game – originally released on the Super NES system. Print it out as an insert cover for your physical edition of the Super Mario RPG game (sold separately). For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3a786bff145305da.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save up to 50% During the Cyber Deals Sale! – Treat yourself to savings on a selection of games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on games like Super Mario Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption, Fire Emblem Engage, Just Dance 2024 Edition and tons of others when you shop on Nintendo.com or in Nintendo eShop on your device. And when you shop digital games, remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points***** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and more. Hurry, though – this sale ends Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alina of the Arena
- Arcade Archives Dinorex
- ASMR Slicing
- Astro Miner
- CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition
- Colored Effects
- Criss Cross – Available Nov. 25
- Da Da Daungo
- Deleted
- Drawing Carnival
- Evil Diary – Available Nov. 24
- Eyra: The Crow Maiden
- Final Shot – Available Nov. 24
- Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids
- Frogvival – Available Nov. 24
- Girl Dress Up Classic
- Gothic II Complete Classic – Available Nov. 29
- Guns and Spurs 2 – Available Nov. 24
- Meaning of Symbols
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance- – Available Nov. 28
- Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist – Available Nov. 24
- Orbital Cargo Division
- Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman
- Rally Race: Offroad Simulator – Available Nov. 24
- Roots of Pacha – Available Nov. 28
- Snakebird Complete – Available Nov. 24
- Starlight Drifter – Available Nov. 24
- Super Solitaire – Card Game
- Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH
- The Traveler’s Path – Available Nov. 29
- The Trotties Adventure – Available Nov. 24
- Time Master
- Train Traffic Manager – Available Nov. 24
- Train Valley 2: Community Edition
- Tricky Taps
- Zombies Rising xXx – Available Nov. 25