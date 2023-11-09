The Tin Hearts PlayStation VR2 demo has dropped

Wired Productions and Rogue Sun’s Tin Hearts (the flat version which reviewed earlier in the year) is getting an upgrade to the VR dimension in the very near future, and those who own a PlayStation VR2 will get the opportunity to check it out in demo form starting… today!

The magical Lemmings-like toy soldier puzzle adventure looks to adapt well to a VR environment, so make sure to check out the demo and the new trailer below. Head on over to the PlayStation Store product page to queue it up. Tin Hearts VR will be available as a free update to the base game for compatible platforms soon, including the PS5/PS VR2 of course

Watch the Tin Hearts Mixed Reality VR Trailer:



Tin Hearts | Mixed Reality VR Trailer

Publisher Wired Productions and developers Rogue Sun are thrilled to announce that the exclusive PS VR2 demo of the narrative-driven puzzle adventure, Tin Hearts, is available to play today! Coming soon to VR platforms in a free update, Tin Hearts is an award-winning, charming puzzler that received critical acclaim across PC and console platforms earlier this year. The Tin Hearts PS VR2 Demo features 6 of the 50+ levels of lemmings-like puzzles that artfully blend a tale of family, love, and compromise. Throughout the journey, players uncover whimsical inventions with unique abilities, providing a path of passage for the tin soldiers. From the attic, filled with an abundance of toys and inventions, to the inventor’s basement which is host to the heights of innovation and technology, the demo shares a glimpse of the gameplay to come. The perfect game for the holiday season, Tin Hearts provides a nostalgic and heartwarming adventure reminiscent of stepping into a toy store in the lead-up to Christmas. From a creative and passionate indie team, the VR version of the game has been carefully crafted with love and an attention to detail.

Tin Hearts Features: Narrative Depth: Discover a multilayered, poignant narrative and follow the heartbreaking story of a Victorian-era genius inventor.

Intricate Puzzles: Guide a troop of tin soldiers through 50+ levels of increasingly elaborate lemmings-like puzzles.

Mechanical Marvels: Master a world of remarkable mechanical wonders scattered throughout the Butterworth family home.

Direct Control: Take the reins of ‘Mr Soldier’, an independent Tin Soldier, to solve intricate puzzles.

Time Manipulation: Become a master of time, observing and altering the outcomes of actions.

Enchanting Soundtrack: Indulge in an emotive soundtrack from award-winning composer Matthew Chastney.

Legendary Developers: From members of the team behind the iconic Fable series.

Flat or VR: Choose to play the standard version or become fully immersed in the free VR update, designed exclusively from the ground up for virtual reality platforms, coming soon. Tin Hearts is out now on PC (Steam, GOG, EGS & Utomik), Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 & 5. Launching as a free update, the PCVR and PS VR2 versions are coming soon.