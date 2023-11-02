Support a great cause and get unique in-game content for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth thanks to Butterfinger

Well in advance of the February 2024 release date for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix has announced that they are collaborating with Butterfinger and Extra Life to fundraise for the charity and also provide unique in-game content for fans who participate.

Those who take part in the Extra Life’s Game Day event on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, watch the Twitch stream and donate at least $5 will get a code for the Shinra Bangle MK. II1 premium bracelet. Pretty cool, and for a great cause too!

Additionally, as part of the Game Better with Butterfinger sweepstakes, consumers can win an Ultimate Gaming Bundle that includes a SONY OLED Bravia XR TV, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Deluxe Edition, a Butterfinger branded gaming chair, a HyperX Cloud Headset and a $500 eCheck, and other prizes too.

Check out the details of the event and sweepstakes below.

Butterfinger, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that gamers know and love, is teaming up with SQUARE ENIX to help players Game Better with Butterfinger and gear up for the launch of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH on February 29, 2024 for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. As part of the collaboration, players can receive unique in-game content for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH by donating to Extra Life’s Game Day event on November 4, 2023. Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Their 15th annual Game Day celebration will unite gamers from across the globe in the pursuit of a common goal: to change kids’ health to change the future. Gamers can watch their favorite Butterfinger team players’ fundraising live streams on Twitch, and in the process, support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Participants who donate a minimum of $5 USD at Extra-Life.org will receive a game code for the unique in-game item, the Shinra Bangle MK. II1, a premium bracelet featuring an engraving of the Shinra Company logo that playable characters in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH can wear to boost stats. To further help raise funds, throughout Butterfinger’s Power Hour (1pm – 2pm EST), the brand will match Extra Life’s community collective fundraising total up to $40,000 towards the Extra Life Program. “Since launching Game Better with Butterfinger in 2020, the brand has connected with hundreds of thousands of new players throughout the gaming community,” said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. “We’re building on this momentum with our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth partnership, which brings opportunities for gamers to win in-game content and amazing gear, while empowering them to give back to an important cause.” “Through our continued collaborations over the years with Butterfinger, we look forward to providing our community with unique in-game content and fun surprises,” said John Heinecke, SQUARE ENIX’s Chief Publishing Officer, EMEA, Americas and Oceania. “And with this new activation, we are working with a great cause to encourage our players to give back and receive something special in the process.” Butterfinger is also enhancing gaming experiences with a Game Better with Butterfinger sweepstakes 2, giving seven lucky consumers the chance to win the Ultimate Gaming Bundle, featuring a SONY OLED Bravia XR TV, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Deluxe Edition, a Butterfinger branded gaming chair, a HyperX Cloud Headset and a $500 eCheck, in addition to being eligible for many other awesome prizes! To enter, simply purchase a Butterfinger bar and type in the UPC code at GameWithButterfinger.com. While supplies last.