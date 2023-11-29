Steve Fox punches in for this week’s Tekken 8 character reveal trailer



Week 2 of these weekly Tekken 8 character trailers is upon and the focus of today’s clip is none other than the British pugilist Steve Fox! Debuting in 2001’s Tekken 4 and having been a mainstay since, this fleet footed brawler has seen some ups and downs, perhaps the biggest being the reveal that he’s actually the genetically modified offspring of another series mainstay Nina Williams.

Today’s trailer reminds folks that while he doesn’t use kicks, his fists are more than enough to take him far in the King of Iron Fist tournament. His opponents better time their strikes well, because Steve’s lightning fast feints and the inevitable counter blows will mean eating their food out of a straw will be a thing in the near future. Also…did his accent get even more cockney?!?

So who will be the focus of next week’s trailer, does Tekken still have anymore blond male fighters? Regardless I’ll see you next week and a reminder, Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on January 26th, 2024.

