Even more music and accessories downloads announced for Samba de Amigo: Party Central

You certainly can’t accuse SEGA of not supporting Samba de Amigo as the publisher has been issuing song packs every month since his latest title Party Central has been out since September. Today we’re privy to the music that Samba enjoys, what music is considered “Kawaii” aka cute and what the game considers the definitive version of Happy Birthday (it’s certainly not the Beatles rendition).

If these packs follow the pricing trends set by previous releases, each of these will cost around $4.99 and the Kawaii pack will probably have the best value as it includes accessories which you can use to customize your Samba!

Full details of each pack is listed below:

Amigo’s Favorites Music Pack

“Take On Me” by Weezer

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba

“Do It Well” by Jennifer Lopez

Party Music Pack

“Spicy Beach BBQ -Sizzling Mix-“

“Happy Holidays -Jolly Party Mix-“

“World New Year -Funky Party Mix-“

“Happy Birthday -Cake and Candles Mix-“

Kawaii Music Pack

“Idol” by YOASOBI

“ABC de Daijoubu!” from Love and Berry

“Milky Star,Shooting Star” from maimai

The Kawaii Music Pack also includes the Love and Berry Fashion Set, which includes the following items:

Love T-shirt

Bob cut hair Accessory

Tambourine Maracas

Tambourine Sound Effect

Love and Berry Icon

So will you be shaking it to Chumbawumba or perhaps enjoying Spicy Beach BBQ during these cold winter months? Head over to the Nintendo eShop and grab these packs today.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is available now digitally on the Nintendo eShop, Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party is available exclusively on Meta Quest store.