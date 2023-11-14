Gamers do your civic duty and vote… for The Game Awards!

Geoff Keighley revealed this year’s nominees for The Game Awards yesterday and boy did it capture the discourse. Was Starfield snubbed? What is an indie game? Who the hell are any of these streamers/content creators? Did their protagonist sneaking on stage last year to nominate his reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton hinder the Lies of P’s chances at getting nods (ok that last one was strictly me and my headcanon)? I’m sure somewhere Geoff is chuckling at the amount of discourse his award show has brewed and hopefully looking into enhancing security at this year’s venue.

With the nominations out, it’s time for the global audience to contribute to selecting the winners (The audience vote amounts to 10% of the weight in deciding a winner…but hey it’s something?). Will you do your civic vote for all 31 one categories or be selective and only vote for the more “important” categories like game of the year or categories you have an expertise in.

Regardless you have until December 6th at 6:00pm PST/9:00pm EST to make your voice heard and to make life a little easier here is the full list of the nominees.

Best Game Direction:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative:



Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction:



Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music:



Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design:



Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance:



Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact:



A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing:



Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support:



Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game:



Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game:



Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Innovation in Accessibility:



Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Mobile Game:



Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR:



Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village: VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game:



Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game:



Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG:



Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting:



God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family:



Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy:



Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

Cities Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing:



EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer:



Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation:



Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game:



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year:



Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best eSports Game:



Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete:



Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen

Best eSports Team:



Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best eSports Coach:



Christine “Potter” Chi

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Best eSports Event:



2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

There you have it, all those vying to be declared 2023’s best according to The Game Awards. See who takes home the trophy and hopefully not get interrupted by any stage crashers when the show streams live on December 7th starting at 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST, full details can be found here at The Game Awards website.