Persona 3 Reload wants you to get HYTE with its new collaboration!

All the Persona love seems to be with Persona 4’s Investigation Team and Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves… well Persona 3’s SEES needs its time in the spotlight! Thankfully ATLUS agrees and has teamed up with HYTE to sell some PC accessories for those who love Persona 3 and things tinted azure.

The biggest item is the Person 3 Reload Y60 Case. which features a see through enclosure with the graphics of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad members adorned on its side panels. The case supports motherboards of EATX, ATX, mATX, ITX makes and it comes with 3 Flow FE12 fans that run whisper quiet which means you’ll be able to enjoy the game’s fantastic soundtrack with minimal distractions. The case will also come with a metallic Fool Arcana card stored inside a metallic case featuring the protagonist and his persona Thanatos.

The next items in this collaboration are 900 x 400 mm desk pads with 3 distinct designs featuring the protagonists of the game. The first features a parade of the protagonist in a walk cycle, the second feature the protagonist looking up whilst seeming submerged (This the key art that is used for promotion purposes) and the third design has the protagonist wielding his invoker as his persona Thanatos seemingly emerges from his back.

The final item for sale is the Persona 3 Keycap set. Featuring 112 keycaps which should fit most keyboards it’s tinted in various shades of blue and has various symbols from the title as well as a silhouette of Tartarus as it makes itself tangible during the dark hour.

All these items are available at the HYTE shop linked here and those who order any items from this collaboration before February 2nd 2024 will be eligible to receive a protagonist wall scroll while supplies last. For those who want these goods but are too lazy to build a PC, HYTE’s sister company iBUYPOWER will have pre-built systems available for purchase in Q1 2024.

Let’s hope this isn’t the only collaboration for this upcoming title as we all know this is the title that helped start the tidal wave that is Persona today in the West. Persona 3 Reload is set for a February 2nd 2024 release on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Pricing & Availability The Persona 3 Reload HYTE Y60 is available for pre-order for a starting MSRP of $229.99 USD

The Persona 3 Reload HYTE Desk Pads is available for pre-order for a starting MSRP of $29.99 USD

The Persona 3 Reload HYTE keycap set is available for pre-order for a starting MSRP of $74.99 USD