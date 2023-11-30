Resident Evil 4 VR Mode update, demo for PlayStation VR2 goes live on December 8th

Resident Evil Village was one of the best PlayStation VR2 launch game experiences for sure, so we definitely had high hopes for the upcoming free update for Resident Evil 4 Remake’s VR Mode. And judging by the new Resident Evil 4 VR Mode trailer and media, and the additional details from Capcom, we’re certain it’ll be at least as awesome as what we played in RE Village.

“Flat” screenshots and video don’t really show off the VR experience well at all, but at least we can get a general idea of what to expect. And for those who don’t yet own Resident Evil 4 (see our review here) for the PS5, there will be a standalone demo which will go live alongside the VR Mode Update on December 8th.

Free Resident Evil 4 VR Mode update hits PS VR2 on Dec 8

To recap, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is a free DLC for Resident Evil 4, and on its release on 12/8, it will allow you to experience the main story of the game using PlayStation VR2. Stepping into the shoes of United States agent Leon S. Kennedy in VR as he races to rescue the President’s daughter, you’ll experience an entirely new level of survival horror immersion.

Resident Evil 4, which has sold over 5 million copies since its release this past March, takes the core of the original 2005 masterpiece and reimagines it using the latest technology. In VR mode, you will dive into the game’s world and face crazed villagers, huge creatures, and battles against Leon’s ultimate nemesis with a level of intensity that cannot be experienced on a traditional display. In addition to stunning VR visuals, 3D audio increases your immersion even further, making you feel as if you are right there in the game.

Become the main character in the ultimate survival horror experience

The same development team who brought you the incredible full-length VR experiences of Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village have worked to make a truly immersive VR Mode using the latest technology. All of the weapons from the main story are represented in incredible detail and with intuitive controls to ensure you remain immersed at all times. In addition to these controls, the Sense controllers offer haptic feedback which feels unique for each weapon, be it a pistol, submachine gun, rifle or even combat knife. Combined with the intuitive feel of aiming and shooting in VR, the combat experience is more visceral than ever before.

Of course, outside of combat scenes, all the classic Resident Evil puzzle-solving gameplay you’ve come to expect is present in VR. You’ll even become Ashley Graham in a section of the game where you control her and experience a taste of a different kind of fear without any weapons to fight back with.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode demo

If you don’t yet own Resident Evil 4 for PlayStation 5, don’t worry: Capcom has you covered with a free VR Mode demo playable without the main game.

This PS VR2 demo, which is available alongside the VR Mode DLC on December 8, lets you experience the start of the game and get a taste of the incredibly immersive survival horror gameplay that awaits. You can also try out the shooting range and experience how intuitive the controls are, from aiming and shooting to reload methods which change for each weapon.

A message from the creators

To wrap up, here’s a message from director Keisuke Yamakawa, and producer Masato Kumazawa.

“Resident Evil 4 VR Mode takes advantage of advanced technology and features of PlayStation VR2, combined with the experience our development team has gained from previous Resident Evil VR titles, to allow players to truly become Leon and use a variety of weapons with their own hands to take on enemies which feel like they are standing right in front of you. This unique experience is only possible in VR, so with the free demo for all players and the DLC releasing for free for owners of the full game, anyone with a PlayStation VR2 can experience how VR deepens the survival horror. I hope you enjoy the thrills and scares of this game, in which survival is just the beginning of the nightmare.“

– Keisuke Yamakawa, director, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

“I’m so happy and grateful for the chance to bring this mode to you. All of us on the team have worked hard to bring you, the players, a fresh way to experience Resident Evil 4’s main story. The game features a huge variety of enemies, weapons and gimmicks, making for one of the meatier experiences in the series, so we wanted to make sure you don’t miss anything when playing in VR. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve already played or completed the game before, I think this new way to play will be totally fresh – I’m actually jealous of anyone who gets to experience the game this way for the first time! It’s not long now until the heart-pounding terror and excitement will be available. I hope you enjoy it!“

– Masato Kumazawa, producer, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode