GTA Online update to include drift races, animals, festive surprises, salvage business and more

We’re a decade into Grand Theft Auto Online and Rockstar Games is still apparently finding new ways to enhance the experience and keep players buying those Shark Cards.

In the works for a December release, the next big GTA Online update will feature quite a lot of new content and enhancements including a new Salvage Yard business with vehicle robberies, specialized drift races with customization options, the return of The Ballad of Gay Tony’s real-estate developer Yusuf Amir, festive surprises for the holidays,

roaming animals in Freemode (on PS5/Xbox Series X), a reworked interaction menu, a new 100-vehicle Vinewood Club garage for GTA+ members (on PS5/Xbox Series X) and more! And later on there will be will be new music, all-new holiday modes, additional experience improvements and updates to the creator tools as well.

Check out the details and some media below, and stay tuned for the update (and that official Grand Theft Auto VI reveal!)

Grand Theft Auto Online – December 2023 Update screens:

This winter, the ever-evolving world of GTA Online continues to deliver something for everyone; from a brand-new illicit Salvage Yard business fueled by audacious Vehicle Robberies, to Drift Races for select vehicles custom-made for precision slide turns, gassed-up new vehicles, and more. There are also exciting festive surprises for the holidays, limited-time Rockstar Games 25th Anniversary in-game apparel, and much more to celebrate this momentous occasion. Plus, animals come to the world of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, along with additional improvements specifically for players on the latest consoles. Stealing Season is Coming Soon

This Winter’s GTA Online update heads straight into the heart of the Los Santos street crime landscape: stealing, stripping, and selling the most in-demand vehicles. Take on these new action-packed robberies on behalf of a familiar face who has ventured west — illustrious Liberty City real estate developer Yusuf Amir. Yusuf still lusts after the finer things in life — chief among them adding to his collection of luxury import vehicles by any means necessary. With the help of his cousin Jamal, you’ll be charged with planning and executing intricate, high-stakes robberies under the cover of Red’s Auto Parts, a new purchasable salvage yard where you’ll call the shots. Sell the best of the best to Yusuf or salvage your boosted vehicles for parts — the choice, and the cash, is yours. Drift Races

Racing fans get a slick new way to win with GTA Online’s new drifting modification for select vehicles and Drift Races Series. Drivers can test their skills at getting sideways in a series of new circuits, while a visit to the LS Car Meet will offer select vehicles the option of adding a drift tuning modification that brings the joys of drifting to Freemode. Additional Features and Improvements As we continue to take further advantage of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series console hardware, December’s update will add exciting new features for players on these newer systems including:

Wildlife comes to Freemode: animals now rove the Southern San Andreas landscape across GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

GTA+ Members will get access to The Vinewood Club Garage, a new vehicle storage facility with the capacity to hold 100 vehicles

PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to organize and manage vehicle collections more conveniently via the Interaction Menu, moving them between garages with ease Plus, players across all platforms will receive a host of new experience improvements, including: A newly streamlined Interaction menu for easier navigation

Increased LS Car Meet Reputation points for competing in Pursuit and Street Races

New Specification Service at the LS Car Meet, allowing drivers to now purchase copies of another player’s Personal Vehicle on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Custom description tags for each floor of the Eclipse Blvd. Garage

Console voice chat now defaults to “Off”

A small birthday gift for all players on their character’s birthday More To Come In addition to the new Vehicle Robberies, new vehicles, and a new racing series, there is even more coming to GTA Online this holiday season and beyond. There will be new music, all-new holiday modes, additional experience improvements, updates to the creator tools, other festive surprises, and much more! Stay tuned to official Rockstar Games channels for details.