New Sonic 3D platformer zipping onto Apple Arcade next month

Sonic Superstars only just arrived on consoles two weeks ago, but today SEGA announced we won’t have to wait long for his next outing. In fact, even though we’re already in November, we don’t even have to wait until next year: Sonic Dream Team will be arriving on December 5th.

Of course, there’s a bit of a catch: it’ll be Apple Arcade-exclusive, meaning you’ll only be able to play it on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

While Sonic Superstars found the blue blur and friends returning to his 2D roots, Sonic Dream Team brings him back into the 3D world. And, judging from the trailer and screenshots below, it looks like a pretty fun entry in the Sonic canon. Over twelve levels, you’ll be able to choose from six characters (Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge), each with different ways to play for each.

Time will tell whether Sonic Dream Team gets officially released on other platforms, but for now, it looks like Apple Arcade subscribers have a must-play game arriving on December 5th.

Sonic Dream Team - Announce Trailer

Today, SEGA announced Sonic Dream Team, a new 3D action-platformer coming exclusively on December 5 to Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games. Sonic Dream Team joins other SEGA titles on Arcade — Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and Football Manager 2023 Touch — and will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. In this all-new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie – an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Navigate twisted dreamscapes, rescue your friends, and put a stop to Dr. Eggman’s nightmarish dreams of world domination! Below are a few of the key features players can look forward to this December: Six Playable Characters Choose from six different characters – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge. Each character brings their own flare and personality, fitting within three movement types that provide unique exploration opportunities while navigating the dream world. Spectacular Boss Battles Four spectacular boss battles that will test your skills across the different movement types. Never-Before-Seen Dream Worlds We’re not in Green Hill anymore! Play through 12 intricate levels set within four unique dream worlds with mind-bending environments that include wall-running, gravity changes and more. Combining Mobile and Cross-Platform Experiences Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console, allowing players a quality experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.