HEXWORKS releases schedule of free content for Lords of the Fallen

We finally produced a review of our own for Lords of the Fallen, and one observation we had regarding the action RPG was that it may be too long. Well, about that… If you’re looking for even more content, free even, HEXWORKS has you covered through the remainder of the year with a pretty jam-packed roadmap.

The content updates will include weekly enhancements, events, game balancing, questlines and gearsets, new modes, modifiers and more.

Check out that roadmap below and read on for more info!

HEXWORKS, a CI Games studio, has today announced a packed schedule of content for Lords of the Fallen, revealing the dark fantasy action-RPG’s roadmap for the rest of the year. Following the successful Halloween-themed ‘Season of the Bleak’ at the end of October, two further events will take place before the New Year, each bringing fresh content to dark crusaders across Mournstead. The roadmap also includes a regular weekly cadence of updates focusing on bringing further stability, performance optimisation, and balancing improvements to the game, including its online cross-play experience. Multiple new quest lines will be added before year’s end, with the opportunity to unlock some unique armour sets and weapons (some of which have been co-created with the community themselves during collaborative livestreams). Furthermore, players can look forward to 12 new spells, new finisher attacks, and a whole host of community-requested features, including the recently revealed New Game Plus (NG+) modifier system – a first for the genre, and highly anticipated by the Lords of the Fallen community. “At HEXWORKS, we’re incredibly proud of the open relationship we’re fostering with our community. We are actively listening to their constructive feedback and working diligently to deliver what we believe, collectively, will elevate Lords of the Fallen even further. Every addition to the game is a labour of love, as we strive to push both it and the genre’s boundaries,” affirmed Saül Gascon, Head of Studio. This pipeline of free content follows hot on the tracks of an already packed schedule since the title’s launch on 13th October. Working very closely with its passionate player base, HEXWORKS has been quick to implement user feedback, including reducing mob density, increasing boss difficulty, and restoring vestiges to NG+ as part of the studio’s plan to expand the mode. Further support is also planned, with more information to be announced at a future date. Lords of the Fallen is available to buy now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation®5.