What a thrill…Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is here!

You’ve heard people sing its praises and now experience a good portion of the Metal Gear Saga (MGS4 is still locked exclusively to the PS4…but maybe a Master Collection Vol. 2 could solve that?) as Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is officially released worldwide on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

The collection which compiles games from the MSX to the PlayStation 3, you’ll take control of the special operations soldier Solid Snake and others in titles which will require you to stay out of sight, use violence when necessary and leave no trace. The games take place in the exotic Zanzibar Land, the frozen military base on Shadow Moses Island and even the waters of the New York City area. Each mission will have you thwarting a mobile Nuclear platform known as Metal Gear.

Even if you’re already familiar with the story, this collection will have a trove of documents, script books that are bound to teach you a thing or two. Presented in a book form, flipping through it makes you wonder why this hasn’t been published in a physical form. Fans will delight in the sheer amount of effort that went into the compilation of these works.

If by chance you’re one of those that only need a piece meal sampling most of the games are available as standalone purchases, but the Master Collection would get you the most bang for your buck! Whether you are a series veteran or someone who is finally willing to give this series a chance, this is one purchase you’ll absolutely need to make!

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 heads into the battlefield today on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. (Ed’s Note: Stay tuned for our review imminently)

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 | Launch Trailer | ESRB



