Get ready… Yu Suzuki’s Air Twister is set to blast onto consoles, PC soon

ININ and Yu Suzuki, the legendary game creator responsible for a plethora of memorable experiences including Space Harrier, Hang On, OutRun, Afterburner, Virtua Racing, Virtua Fighter, Virtua Cop, and Shenmue (of course), have been hard at work on a new project which is finally slated to launch in just a couple of weeks.

Air Twister, which is sort of a modern take on the Space Harrier rail shooter genre, will be blasting onto essentially all platforms on November 10th, 2023. It’s a bit of a departure from Shenmue III for sure but it’s great to see Yu and YS Net get back to the basics!

Have a look at some of the more recent trailers and screens below, along with the latest and greatest details regarding the features, modes and physical edition. And to steal a quote from Space Harrier (which is ingrained into my memory for some reason) — Welcome to the Fantasy Zone… GET READY!

Air Twister – Feature Trailer:



Air Twister - Feature Trailer

Air Twister – Announcement Trailer:



Air Twister - Announcement Trailer

Air Twister screens:

ININ & Ys Net are excited to showcase the array of Extra Modes, Mini-Games and the Adventure Map in their upcoming release, Air Twister! The brand-new rail shooter, by the gaming legend Yu Suzuki will take off on all consoles and PC Steam on November 10. For the die-hard fans of Yu’s magic touch, they can already secure their boxed PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch copies via Amazon! Ready to have the full Air Twister experience? Here are six extra modes you can unlock by collecting stars or tickets from daily/weekly events: Stardust Can you defeat the incoming waves of enemies within the time limit? The faster you shoot them down, the faster they appear. Vanquish the outpour of enemies, one by one! Arcade Mode This mode puts you in a no-holds-barred old-school arcade experience with no useful items, a high default difficulty setting and quick bursts of intense shooting action. In this hardcore version of Air Twister, beat the game with one life and one life only. Starting Hearts change with difficulty level. Fluffy In this silly topsy-turvy mode, your perspective changes from a 3D view to a classic 2D side scroller! Give it your all to not touch any enemies or obstacles while zipping through the levels on your loyal winged elephant. Choose between two submodes! Get rich or die trying in Score Attack Fluffy, or grab as many stars as you can in Get Stars Fluffy while soaring like fluff in the wind! Boss Rush “Boss Rush” delivers a high dose of adrenaline as you will face every single one of the game’s ten boss monsters in quick succession. The faster you take them down, the higher your ranking in the high-score table! Turbo Mode Double the speed. Double the challenge! Turbo Mode is a high-difficulty mode with everything at 2x speed. Ditch the dumb luck and use pure skill to streak through the stages and vanquish incoming enemies to become the Turbo Queen (extraordinarily nice, right?!) Tap Breaker A simple minigame in which you must break cubes by tapping them numerically. The faster you do it, the higher your score. Sounds simple enough, right? But how focused can you be when the ever-increasing number of cubes start spinning around in different directions? Extra Stage Dash through a seemingly never-ending mysterious tunnel and defeat the oncoming raids of enemies! This stage is twice as long as normal stages, so let your rail shooter skills shine and try to reach the end of the tunnel safely. Adventure Map Every time you destroy a full formation of enemies, complete a daily/weekly event or dedicate playtime to Get Stars Fluffy, you will receive stars. These stars serve as the game’s main currency and are used to unlock new items on the Adventure Map.

Hungry for more? This extensive Map displays all potential extras and unlockables – from weapons and outfits, to lore and more! Calling all trophy hunters, achievers and completionists: Can you collect all the stars and master Air Twister 100%?

Game Features: 12 artfully crafted stages with unique and new experiences each time you play. Embark on a fantastic journey, resembling that of Alice down the rabbit hole.

Over 20 Vanguard creatures and 10 unique bosses to challenge your skills and simple controls for a fun and easy play experience.

An epic soundtrack by Valensia, a Dutch music composer known for over three decades for keeping the musical rock and opera heritage of Queen’s greatest hits alive.

High replayability by unlocking Challenge Games in the Adventure Map with different modes like Arcade, Turbo, Boss Rush and more!

Many fantastic Minigames with surprising elements.