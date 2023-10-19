Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1

There’s been no shortage of highly anticipated games this year, but this week’s eShop update features one of the most anticipated: Mario returns to the world of 2D platforming in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Really, what more is there to say?

Actually, this week’s update would be packed even without the return of classic SMB. Metal Gear fans will get to relive the earliest years of the franchise with METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1, which brings together METAL GEAR SOLID, METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty and METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater, plus the NES versions of METAL GEAR and Snake’s Revenge, plus other bonus content. If you like party games, then you owe it to yourself and your friends to check out Jackbox Party Pack 10. There are also cozy 3D platformers (Mail Time), classic murder mysteries (Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express), racing (HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged), and lots — and we do mean lots! — more.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.