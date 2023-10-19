Nintendo eShop Update: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1

There’s been no shortage of highly anticipated games this year, but this week’s eShop update features one of the most anticipated: Mario returns to the world of 2D platforming in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Really, what more is there to say?
Actually, this week’s update would be packed even without the return of classic SMB. Metal Gear fans will get to relive the earliest years of the franchise with METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1, which brings together METAL GEAR SOLID, METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty and METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater, plus the NES versions of METAL GEAR and Snake’s Revenge, plus other bonus content. If you like party games, then you owe it to yourself and your friends to check out Jackbox Party Pack 10. There are also cozy 3D platformers (Mail Time), classic murder mysteries (Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express), racing (HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged), and lots — and we do mean lots! — more.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Jump into the unexpected with Mario! Classic Mario side-scrolling gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers. Witness pipes coming alive, float through outer space, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball and see even more unexpected events called Wonder effects. Plus, choose from the largest cast of characters in a side-scrolling Mario game, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy and Toads. Grab surprising new power-ups like Elephant Fruit to use your trunk to trounce enemies and spray water on your adventure to save the Flower Kingdom from Bowser’s Wonder grip. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder game is available on Oct. 20.
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series on the Nintendo Switch system! Infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to destroy the ultimate weapon, Metal Gear. This collection features METAL GEAR SOLID, METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty and METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater, along with the games that started the series – METAL GEAR and METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake, the NES versions of METAL GEAR and Snake’s Revenge, and plenty of bonus content. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 launches on Oct. 24. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available for purchase individually in Nintendo eShop.
- Gargoyles Remastered – Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations and sound effects, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ʼ90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind and more! Gargoyles Remastered is available now.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 – Whether you’re in your dorm room with roommates, surrounded by family during the holidays or joining a video call happy hour with coworkers, there’s something for everyone. Use your phone or tablet to join! Games support anywhere from one to nine players and up to 10,000 audience members influencing the outcome of the game. Play a whole new pack of games from Tee K.O. 2, FixyText, Hypnotorious and more! Play The Jackbox Party Pack 10 today.
- Mail Time – Mail Time is a relaxing, cottagecore adventure set in a peaceful forest far, far away. It’s your first day on the job as a newly minted Mail Scout. Equipped with a mushroom hat, a pack full of letters and unbridled enthusiasm, it’s time to deliver letters and packages across Grumblewood Grove. Their recipients eagerly await the sight of your mushroom hat, so don’t tarry! Run, jump, glide and make your way across the forest to deliver parcels and joy to the cute critters that inhabit these woods. Start your deliveries today!
- Inktastic, Chromatic – Woomy! Are you ready for National Color Day on Oct. 22? Pay homage to your favorite hues by painting the town red (well, pink, or blue, or green … ) in the Splatoon 3 game! Enter the Splatlands and compete to ink up the Turf War pits with your team’s color. Gear up with a variety of weapons you can use to paint your canvas of choice, including Brushes, Rollers, Stringers and even Splatanas. If you’re looking for an extra splash of color in your wardrobe, hit up the shops for a variety of fresh options that suit your personal style. Stay posted for the upcoming single-player addition to the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass*, Side Order, where you’ll bring the ink to an Inkopolis Square devoid of all color and ascend the Spire of Order!
- A Perfect Day – Available Oct. 25
- Acrylic Nails! – Available Oct. 20
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
- Airship Defender
- Animals – Habitats and Curiosities
- Another World Mahjong Girl – Available Oct. 20
- Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG
- Archetype Arcadia – Available Oct. 24
- ASTROSMASH
- Bish Bash Bots
- Board Games
- Brutalism22
- Bubble Shoot Farm – Available Oct. 20
- Buddy Canine Ballcaster
- Bullet Rodeo
- Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2023
- Castaway of Steel
- Cats and the Other Lives – Available Oct. 21
- Cats Bundle
- Choice Clash: What Would You Rather?
- Clan’s Revenge
- Classic Games
- Composer World – Available Oct. 25
- CRYMACHINA – Available Oct. 24
- DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp
- Dreams of a Geisha – Available Oct. 24
- Druidwalker – Available Oct. 20
- EGGCONSOLE RELICS PC-8801
- Favela Zombie Shooter
- Flap Legends
- Garden Buddies – Available Oct. 20
- Garden Guardian – Available Oct. 20
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition
- Giant Chase
- Golf: Hole in Two – Available Oct. 24
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd
- Hidden Cats in London
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue
- Japan Train Models – JR East Edition
- Jujubos
- Kona II: Brume
- Lamphead – Available Oct. 21
- Latte Stand Tycoon+ – Available Oct. 20
- NeonPowerUp! – Available Oct. 20
- Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator
- Paint It
- Pickleball Smash – Available Oct. 24
- Pillars of Dust
- Revenge of Banana
- Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder
- Soviet Project
- Special Ops
- Spirit of the Island
- SQUID COMMANDO – Available Oct. 20
- Super Ultimate Fighters
- Swapshot – Available Oct. 25
- Tales of Mathasia
- The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force
- The Love – Date Simulator with Girls
- Toonsters : Crossing Worlds
- ToyBox Puzzle
- Turn-Based Bundle
- Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition
- Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection
- Warm Snow – Available Oct. 20
- Witchy Life Story
- Yoga Studio: Poses for experts and beginners