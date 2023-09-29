The music doesn’t stop with Samba de Amigo as October’s content release details are revealed for Party Central

Samba de Amigo Party Central saw new songs added yesterday with the release of the K-Pop and Sega Pack and the team also revealed the game’s October release plans for the joy-con shaking title.

Keeping with the one SEGA related pack and one genre pack theming, October will see Persona’s Phantom Thieves invade yet another title with the Phantom Thieves of Hearts pack and the Joker & Morgana Costume and Accessories Pack. This Phantom Thieves of Hearts Pack will include 3 songs Colors Flying High, Life Will Change, Rivers In the Desert. The Costume and Accessories pack will offer a Joker (Persona 5) costume and accessory and a Morgana icon.

The second music pack for October will be the Virtual Singer Music Pack, and in keeping with my experience with the game’s tracklist, I don’t recognize any artists or the songs in the pack. However you might be familiar with The Vampire, phony and Good-bye declaration.

The music packs will likely cost $4.99 and one would assume the cosmetics packs would cost less. The release dates of the packs are unknown, but if we’re going by the cadence set by the September releases it will be at the tail end of the month.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is available now exclusively on the Switch, but Samba is also party rocking on Meta’s Oculus platform and Apple’s Apple Arcade.

