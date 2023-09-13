Nintendo Direct event scheduled for tomorrow

Heads up Nintendo Switch players and general videogame fans, Nintendo apparently has quite a lot to show off for their next scheduled Nintendo Direct event — which is set for tomorrow 9/14/2023 at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET.

According to the announcement they will have around 40 minutes dedicated to Switch games which will be available this winter/Holiday season. So tune in for hopefully some exciting reveals!

Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023 – Nintendo Switch:



Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter.