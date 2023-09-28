NACON promises a revolution with their new PlayStation controller

Your greatest tool in video games is your controller and the folks at NACON are offering a brand new weapon against your foes both human and digital. The Revolution 5 Pro is customizable to bring out the best performance in you.

Utilizing Hall Effect analog sticks means you will no longer concern yourself with analog drift which has become a constant source of issues even with 1st party hardware. You can adjust the height and the head of the analog stick caps, the throw distance of the triggers, D-pad styles and even increase the weight of the controller if you prefer a heftier device. Further customization can be done using the PC/Mac app (mobile apps coming in 2024) and you can store up to for profiles across each platform the controller is compatible with (PS4, PS5 and PC).

Despite the initial sticker shock of a $199.99 price tag, NACON promises the controller will last for the long haul, promising components can be easily replaceable. Clearly 1.6 million Pro series customers might be onto something and I’m definitely going to look into getting my hands on one of these controllers.

The Revolution 5 Pro will be released in December 2024 with pre-orders starting in November at retailers such as Best Buy and GameStop.

REVOLUTION 5 Pro for PS5 / PS4 / PC | Reveal Trailer:



