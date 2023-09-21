Nintendo eShop Update: Mineko’s Night Market, Horizon Chase 2

This week’s eShop update includes a milestone of sorts: after five years of Mineko’s Night Market being promised as “coming soon”, it’s finally arriving this week. The game — which we first covered back in 2018! — will bring its brand of cozy social simulation to the Switch on the 26th.

Another highlight: Horizon Chase 2, a sequel to 2018’s exceptional retro-influenced racer. If you played the first one, you know how well these games capture the spirit of ’80s and ’90s racers, so if that’s your thing, you’ll want to check it out.

See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.