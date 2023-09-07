Nintendo eShop Update: Fae Farm, NBA 2K24, Super Bomberman R 2

With Labor Day behind us, fall is practically here — which means that it’s time for one of the busiest new game release periods to get underway.
That’s certainly evident in this week’s eShop update, with high-profile releases for nearly every taste. If you like sports games, there’s NBA 2K24. Farm/life sim fan? Then check out Fae Farm. Have a taste for the classics? Super Bomberman R 2 arrives on the 13th. Visual novel lovers will want to investigate ANONYMOUS;CODE. Add in Gunbrella, MythForce, and a massive list of other games, and you have a receipe for a very packed week.
See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fae Farm – Your magical home awaits! With up to three friends*, craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead – and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria! You’ll forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic and trek across mysterious realms. As the seasons change, you’ll use all you’ve learned and discovered together to restore the world around you. Magic awaits in Fae Farm, launching as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 8.
- NBA 2K24 – Grab your squad and experience the past, present and future of hoops culture in NBA 2K24. Enjoy loads of pure, authentic action and various personalized MyPLAYER options in MyCAREER. Collect an impressive array of legends and build your perfect lineup in MyTEAM. Feel more responsive gameplay and polished visuals while playing with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in PLAY NOW. NBA 2K24 is available on Sept. 8.
- MythForce – Journey through crypts and castles with your friends in this first-person melee roguelike inspired by Saturday morning cartoons. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with up to three friends in online drop-in co-op** to take on the ever-changing Cursed Lands. It’s up to you to stop the evil Deadalus from taking over, but it won’t be easy. Make use of medieval weaponry and legendary magic to smite hordes of enemies. MythForce launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 12.
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – A new Bomberman game is coming to Nintendo Switch! In addition to classic action-maze modes Bomberman fans love, a new Castle Mode enters the fray! A team of up to 15 players** must blast their way to treasure chests while one defending player tries to hold them off. You can also create and share your own battle stages. Have a blast when Super Bomberman R 2 launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 13.
- Gunbrella – Take on the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella in this noir-punk adventure game. Your investigation becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls, gangsters and other increasingly bizarre characters in a world rapidly losing its natural resources. Scavenge for scraps and spare parts to upgrade your coveted weapon to glide, swing, dash, dive and take out enemies in gritty side-scrolling combat. Gunbrella launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 13.
Demos:
- LEGO 2K Drive – Cruise around Turbo Acres, the introductory biome of Bricklandia, with the LEGO 2K Drive demo – now available on Nintendo Switch!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Blockbuster Sale – Save up to 50% on select digital games and DLC*** on the Nintendo Switch system! Scoop up these great deals – this sale ends Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#blockbuster-sale.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 30XX
- 4×4 Offroad Car Exploration
- Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – Available Sept. 11
- Alchemy Garden
- ANONYMOUS;CODE – Available Sept. 8
- ANONYMOUS;CODE Digital Deluxe Edition – Available Sept. 8
- Arcade Archives CADASH
- Bakeborough
- Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate
- Cats SUPER BUNDLE
- Color Sense Challenge
- Colorful Boi
- Crowd City – Available Sept. 8
- Dark Theme Bundle – Available Sept. 8
- Dinosaurs: Types and Names
- Dissolved – Chapter One
- Escape Academy: The Complete Edition – Available Sept. 12
- Escape from Terror City
- Full Void – Available Sept. 12
- Gravity Oddity – Available Sept. 13
- Hansel and Gretel: Interactive Book
- Into The Sky
- Kalinur
- Night at the Gates of Hell – Available Sept. 8
- No Son Of Mine
- Old School – Available Sept. 9
- Pipe Line Puzzle
- Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking VS: Battle On The Couch
- Pure Mini Golf and Pool Puzzles Bundle
- Redeemer’s Run
- River City Girls 1, 2, and Zero Bundle
- Seduce Me – The Complete Story – Available Sept. 8
- Shepherd’s Crossing
- Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders – Available Sept. 8
- Sprout Valley – Available Sept. 8
- Strike Force 3
- The Dragoness: Command of the Flame
- The Isle Tide Hotel – Available Sept. 12
- The Making of Karateka
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
- Thunder War Rabbit Alien Fight – Available Sept. 9
- Troopers – Available Sept. 8
- Truck Simulator & World of Machines Game Bundle Collection – Available Sept. 12
- Whitestone – Available Sept. 8