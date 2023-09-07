Nintendo eShop Update: Fae Farm, NBA 2K24, Super Bomberman R 2

With Labor Day behind us, fall is practically here — which means that it’s time for one of the busiest new game release periods to get underway.

That’s certainly evident in this week’s eShop update, with high-profile releases for nearly every taste. If you like sports games, there’s NBA 2K24. Farm/life sim fan? Then check out Fae Farm. Have a taste for the classics? Super Bomberman R 2 arrives on the 13th. Visual novel lovers will want to investigate ANONYMOUS;CODE. Add in Gunbrella, MythForce, and a massive list of other games, and you have a receipe for a very packed week.

See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.