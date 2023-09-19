Happy Birthday Eric Manahan, check out his game, Lucid’s Kickstarter campaign today!

I have no idea who Eric Manahan is, but I liked his boldness in leveraging the fact that the Kickstarter campaign for his game Lucid is launching today September 18th and the date also happens to be his birthday. I’m not a man made of stone, but it also helps that the trailer shared looked pretty cool and in my wheelhouse, so I guess this is why I’m writing about it.

Dubbed a “Celestovania” (Did Precision Platforming-vania not roll off the tongue?”), Lucid will have you traversing and killing enemies stylishly in a world full of hazards! Visually the game looks interesting, the world Eric has created seems well fleshed out and I’m a sucker for people in bomber jackets with a fur trim, so Lucid is hitting a lot of checkmarks for me.

The track in the date reveal video is quite the head bopper and Eric also revealed famed composer David Wise (Donkey Kong Country, Diddy Kong Racing, Star Fox Adventures, Yooka-Laylee, and Snake Pass), so is a Lucid Rap far behind (or maybe a stretch goal)?

With a modest funding goal of $30,000 and as of the time of writing the game has passed the 50% mark of funding, I’m sure Lucid will be funded sooner than later. So Eric, have some cake and celebrate, cause your work is just about to begin! If you want to check out the campaign the link can be found here.

