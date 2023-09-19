Get a good look at the Modern Warfare Zombies outbreak in Modern Warfare III

Fear not Call of Duty players, Zombies are officially coming to the Modern Warfare universe for the very first time when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches this fall.

To celebrate that impending outbreak, Activision, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games dropped off an official Zombies Cinematic trailer and a verbose blog post to get players caught up on the upcoming open-world experience.

Of course those who pre-order the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III right now will be able to get their hands on a “Zombie Ghost” Operator Skin which can be used immediately in MWII and Warzone once season 6 kicks off and MWIII at launch.

See the trailer and details below.

Zombies Cinematic | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III:



Zombies Cinematic | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Watch this video on YouTube

Modern Warfare Zombies screens:

For the first time in Call of Duty history, Zombies is coming to the Modern Warfare universe in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Developed by Treyarch in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare Zombies will take players to the largest Zombies map ever, set in an open-world experience where squads will be challenged to take on the undead in Operation Deadbolt. Those who preorder Modern Warfare III will be able to instantly unlock the “Zombie Ghost” Operator Skin, which can be used in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone at the start of Season 06, and will carry forward to Modern Warfare III on November 10.