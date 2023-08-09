Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Worldwide Reveal set for next week

Surprise! (or not) Activision is about to drop the worldwide reveal of the next Call of Duty release — which is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Unfortunately you’ll have to wait a week or so for the August 17th, 2023 event, though for now there’s a teaser (embedded below) along with a Call of Duty: Warzone Limited Time Event for fans and players to check out.

See the first bit of info and Makarov Reveal video below.

Modern Warfare III – Makarov Reveal Trailer:



Modern Warfare III - Makarov Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Get ready for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Worldwide Reveal, set for Thursday, August 17. Fans can assemble a four-person squad for an exciting Call of Duty: Warzone Limited Time Event beginning at 10:30am Pacific Time, entitled Shadow Siege, where they can earn numerous rewards and view the full reveal of Modern Warfare III. Additionally announced today for Modern Warfare III is “carry forward,” whereby a vast amount of content from Modern Warfare II will transfer over to Modern Warfare III on day one.