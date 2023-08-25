Saints Row arrives on Steam

If you missed the Saints Row reboot that came out a year ago — and given its its critical reception, a lot of people probably did — then good news: not only do you have another chance to check out the game now that it’s arrived on Steam (as of today!), you’ll also be checking out the game at a time when its amount of content has increased substantially from its rocky launch.

While there’s a blog post on the official Saints row site detailing all the improvements that have been made since the game first came out, the gist of it is that there are now two new districts, a new single-player mode, multiple story expansions (included with the game’s expansion pass), and a whole bunch of other stuff. And, to celebrate Saints Row’s arrival on Steam, the game is available for the next week for only $19.99. If, like me, you loved the first few games in the series but managed to completely miss out on this one, maybe now is the time to check it out?

Deep Silver and Volition are pleased to announce that Saints Row is now available for PC on Steam. It’s been one year since the game’s initial launch, and half a dozen major updates later, the open-world crime-fest is bigger, badder, and Bossier in every way, on every platform. The backdrop of Saints Row is the vibrant, fictional city of Santo Ileso, located in the heart of the weird, Wild West. In a world overflowing with crime and criminal factions competing for dominance, a group of struggling young criminals start their own journey on the road to becoming the biggest, baddest Bosses in the city. Watch the Saints Row Steam launch trailer on YouTube here – https://youtu.be/MTLZ6w6zdUU With the addition of hundreds of fan-requested quality-of-life improvements, updated and improved combat, two new districts, and a range of new features like Cheats Mode and Selfie Mode, there has never been a better time to jump into Saints Row, whether you’re an OG Boss or a new recruit. To celebrate the launch, Volition has released another content update including a brand-new event for players to discover. Saints Row is out now on Steam for the exclusive launch price of $19.99. What’s new in Saints Row since launch: The world map now has two new districts for all players

A brand-new event for players to discover

Cheats Mode

Selfie Mode

Emote wheel

Combat revamp

Thousands more enhancements over four major updates

One brand-new single-player mode (included in Expansion Pass)

Two exciting Story Expansions with new baddies and new cut scenes (included in Expansion Pass)

Free additional cosmetics See the latest blogs for full details: https://saintsrow.com/news/out-now-on-steam The Steam launch follows the release of all the Expansion Pass content – A Song of Ice And Dust, The Heist and the Hazardous, and Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus – offering up three distinct Saints Row experiences. All DLC is also available to purchase separately. Check your preferred platform store for local prices. Saints Row is out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on Epic Games Store and Steam. For more information on Saints Row visit the website SaintsRow.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @SaintsRow and Facebook.com/SaintsRow.