NetherRealm evokes their legendary “Mortal Monday” ad in their latest MK1 live action trailer

I’m old enough to remember the launch of Mortal Kombat, back when I was still watching television I was captivated by an ad where hordes of young people are running through the empty streets screaming Mortal Kombat! The iconic scream would be mimicked throughout the years and NetherRealm Studios felt it would be apropos in revisiting that ad in their latest live action trailer to promote their upcoming reboot Mortal Kombat 1.

Directed by Tom Kuntz and starring Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, Stuber), the clip dubbed “It’s in Our Blood” pays homage to the iconic ad by having the most unrealistic librarian in the world rallying a new generation of people across all walks of life to participate in Mortal Kombat!

Mortal Kombat 1 takes place in a universe reshaped by the newly christened Fire God Liu Kang. Familiar faces are seen in a different light and while things seem peaceful, the calm is tenuous at best. Witness the birth of a brand new Mortal Kombat saga when Mortal Kombat 1 arrives September 19th on PC, Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Will the former WWE champion’s collaboration with the series end with just this commercial or will he join former co-worker John Cena (Peacekeeper)…I guess we should look to la luna, or Ed Boon’s X account.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer ft. Dave Bautista:



Warner Bros. Games today debuted an all-new live action launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the next installment in the acclaimed videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, releasing on Sept. 19. Entitled “It’s In Our Blood,” the new launch spot directed by Tom Kuntz with cinematography by Academy Award nominee Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born) pays homage to the klassic “Mortal Monday” commercial that appeared in 1993 and marked a cultural moment for the hit game series. In a reimagining of the iconic television spot that first aired 30 years ago, the trailer features actor and producer Dave Bautista amassing people from all walks of life and empowering them to unleash the fight within. Bautista’s role mirrors that of Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1, who has created a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe and must bring together champions from across the realms to fight and protect his vision. “I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday commercial, especially the iconic scream,” said Bautista. “That’s what started my journey as a fan of Mortal Kombat, which continues to this day 30 years later. I’m very thrilled and honored to be a part of the game’s legacy.” “The original Mortal Monday commercial earmarked the beginning of our journey into making games for home gaming systems,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. “It’s amazing to pay homage to such a memorable moment in Mortal Kombat history as we get ready to launch our newest game, Mortal Kombat 1.”