Prepare for the Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon launch with one last trailer

With Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s explosive sixth entry in the Armored Core franchise releasing imminently (this Friday, August 25th) the publisher just dropped off what should be one last Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon launch trailer.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Launch Trailer:



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON launches on August 25, 2023. In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will pilot their mech in fast-paced, omni-directional battles, taking advantage of their mech’s mobility both on land and in the air. Pilots can also explore a breadth of playstyles and combat styles through various customization options, dramatically alerting play strategy, maneuverability and battle style. Players will also take down powerful enemy bosses through a wide variety of offensive and defensive tactics at close and long range. Check out the launch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQJb8He0pYA A mysterious new substance called Coral was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity’s technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON puts players in this desolate world, where they infiltrate the planet as an independent mercenary and find themselves in a struggle over the substance with rival corporations and rogue factions. Pre-order now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC: www.armoredcore6.com