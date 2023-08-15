Play the last Ninja Turtle adventure in TMNT: The Last Ronin

Old Man Logan, Hulk Future Imperfect, X-Men: Days of Future Past, dystopian tales are pretty common in comics. While it’s primarily seen as a kids franchise, even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have their own tale of a ruined future. TMNT: The Last Ronin weaved a tale where the Foot Clan eventually won and the quartet of pizza loving turtles were whittled down to just one. Wandering and training for decades, a chance encounter with an old friend, this turtle re-ignites the war on the Foot.

How did we arrive to this future? Who is this sole survivor? THQ, Nickelodeon and Black Forest Games are looking to put you in control and as they adapt this dark tale created by original turtles co-creators Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and the team of Tom Waltz, The Escorza Brothers and Ben Bishop. Black Forest Games’ resume has included remakes of the Giana Sister titles, the Destroy All Humans remakes and Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back. So let’s hope The Last Ronin’s quality will be reflected in the former titles and not the latter.

Other than its existence and what platforms it will be coming to (PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S), we don’t really know much about the title, let’s hope we’ll get more details on the title as time passes.

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers: the official video game adaptation of TMNT: The Last Ronin. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.