Nintendo eShop Update: Trine 5, Rune Factory 3 Special

If you’re a fan of DS life/farming sims, this is a good week: Rune Factory 3, which originally came out on the DS in North America way back in 2010, is getting re-released this week on the Switch as Rune Factory 3 Special. The remastered won’t just feature nicer visuals, it will also have a Newlywed Mode to allow you to spend more time with your spouse in the game, new standalone adventures unlocked after marriages, and a harder diffculty level they’ve labeled “Hell”.
- Rune Factory 3 Special – Restore peace between humans and monsters when Rune Factory 3 is reborn on the Nintendo Switch system! Take a break from quests to chat with the locals, cultivate crops and care for monsters, among other relaxing activities. You can also transform into a monster, altering your battle abilities and conversations depending on your form. Your choices will also cause different events to occur. A new mode has been added to help you enjoy more quality time with your in-game spouse, too! Rune Factory 3 Special launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept 5.
- Chants of Sennaar – Divided since the dawn of time, the Peoples of the Tower no longer speak to each other. It is said that one day a Traveler will find the wisdom to break down the walls and restore balance. Explore and discover an enthralling world in a colorful, poetic setting inspired by the myth of Babel, where people have forgotten their past. Travel the endless steps of a prodigious labyrinth, uncover an ominous truth and unveil the mysteries of this universe where ancient languages are both the lock and the key. Chants of Sennaar launches on Nintendo Switch Sept 5. A demo of the Chants of Sennaar game is also available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Seas the Day – National Beach Day is on Aug. 30, so why not kick back, relax and shell-ebrate by exploring the different shores available on the Nintendo Switch system? Take a stroll across Korne Beach and discover some hidden treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, or go spelunking underwater in Serene Shores from Pikmin 4. Fancy a challenge? Dig your feet into the sand for a game of beach volleyball in Super Mario Odyssey. Round out the day by foraging the coast or putting your angling skills to the test in Stardew Valley. With all these options, the world is your oyster!
- Devolver Digital Publisher Sale – Ready, set, save! Seize this limited-time opportunity to snag some great deals on absolute bangers from Devolver Digital! Don’t miss out – this sale ends Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
- 1997
- Aquapark io – Available Sept. 1
- Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN
- Baseball Club
- Big Farm Story – Available Sept. 1
- Boomshine Plus
- Bounce House
- Buggy Racer
- Bust Up
- Catlord
- Chat Simulator: Blind Dates
- Desktop Basketball 2
- DreamWorks Kids Bundle
- Elasto Mania II
- Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror
- Famous Duo Bundle
- Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks – Available Sept. 2
- Flupp The Fish
- Forklift Simulator 2023
- Gastro Force – Available Sept. 1
- Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics)
- High Sea Saga DX
- Hole io – Available Sept. 1
- How 2 Escape
- It’s a Wrap!
- Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle
- King of the Hat
- Kovox Pitch – Available Sept. 5
- Lovecraftian Bundle
- Masala Drive
- NecroBoy : Path to Evilship
- Norn9: Last Era
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! – Available Sept. 1
- OU
- Paper io 2 – Available Sept. 1
- Ralph and the Blue Ball – Available Sept. 1
- Sakura Fox Adventure
- Shadow Bundle: Shadow Quest and Nightshade Ninja Warrior
- Taito Milestones 2
- The Shape of Things
- The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss – Available Sept. 2
- TRAPPED in The Dim Mansion
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- Trip World DX
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe – Available Sept. 2
- Yakiniku Simulator