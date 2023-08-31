Nintendo eShop Update: Trine 5, Rune Factory 3 Special

If you’re a fan of DS life/farming sims, this is a good week: Rune Factory 3, which originally came out on the DS in North America way back in 2010, is getting re-released this week on the Switch as Rune Factory 3 Special. The remastered won’t just feature nicer visuals, it will also have a Newlywed Mode to allow you to spend more time with your spouse in the game, new standalone adventures unlocked after marriages, and a harder diffculty level they’ve labeled “Hell”.

There are plenty of other games, too, so see the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.