Nintendo eShop Update: Red Dead Redemption, Moving Out 2

The highlight of this week’s eShop update — and technically of next week’s too, since the game isn’t out until August 17th — is one of the greatest games of all time: Red Dead Redemption.

As we reported a few days ago, the Switch release of RDR will feature not just the base game, but also Undead Nightmare, the zombie spin-off that’s also beloved by plenty of people. The game will be getting a physical release in October, but if you can’t wait that long, you’ll be able to download as of next Thursday.

There are plenty of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so see the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.