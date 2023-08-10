Nintendo eShop Update: Red Dead Redemption, Moving Out 2

The highlight of this week’s eShop update — and technically of next week’s too, since the game isn’t out until August 17th — is one of the greatest games of all time: Red Dead Redemption.
As we reported a few days ago, the Switch release of RDR will feature not just the base game, but also Undead Nightmare, the zombie spin-off that’s also beloved by plenty of people. The game will be getting a physical release in October, but if you can’t wait that long, you’ll be able to download as of next Thursday.
There are plenty of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so see the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Red Dead Redemption – When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in this critically acclaimed adventure. Also included is Undead Nightmare, the groundbreaking horror story expansion that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more. Red Dead Redemption is available on Aug. 17.
- Moving Out 2 – Friends who move together, groove together in this wacky sequel to the world-famous, physics-based moving simulator, Moving Out. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends in local* or online**multiplayer, slip into your Smooth Moves company uniform and help the residents of Packmore – and beyond – to pack up and ship out! Pre-order Moving Out 2 today, before the game launches on Aug. 15.
- Digital Spotlight
- Rock and Bowl – National Bowling Day strikes on Aug. 12, so take some time this weekend to roll your way to victory in the Nintendo Switch Sports game, where you can either play solo or in two-player teams** as you compete to knock down pins at the end of your lane. You can choose between two modes: Be the last person standing in Survival Bowling or weave your way through challenging obstacles in Special Bowling. Plus, with the options to play locally with friends or online** in random matchmaking, there are many ways to show off your striking bowling skills!
Game Trials:
- True Power Knows No Limits – Enter spectacular fights with all-powerful fighters in this week’s free Game Trial!** The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ game is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous. Charge into thrilling online battles, including ranked matches, an interactive lobby and unbridled six-player Party Match, or discover a scenario featuring a character introduced in the game, Android 21, in single-player Story Mode. The free Game Trial period will last until today at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** by participating. As an added bonus, for a limited time you can purchase this digital title for 84% off, and the DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass DLC**** for 72% off. Act fast – this sale ends Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Activities:
- Get the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Camping Coasters Set as a My Nintendo Reward! – Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this set of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Camping Coasters, available now as a physical reward from My Nintendo! This set of four coasters features artwork of characters Noah, Mio, Eunie, Taion, Lanz, Sena, Riku and Manana from the game, plus two sheets of character stickers. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/4e04834e1ff1bec6.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save Up to 30% On Multiplayer Games! – Party up with awesome deals on select multiplayer* games and DLC**** for the Nintendo Switch system! Get on these deals while you can— the sale ends Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Remember, you earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points***** for your purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. For more information and the full list of games available, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/deals/.
- THQ Nordic Showcase Sale – Wreck and wrestle your way through up to 70% off THQ Nordic favorites! This sale ends Aug. 20. For more information and to see the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Summer Splash Sale – Make a splash this summer with incredible savings on select digital games from Ubisoft, now up to 85% off! This sale ends Aug. 20. For more information and to see the full list of games, dive into https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Castle Full of Cats – Available Aug. 17
- Acceptance – Available Aug. 11
- Ace Antigravity Combat Racing
- Aery – Flow of Time – Available Aug. 17
- Anthology of Fear
- Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2
- Astro Flame: Starfighter – Available Aug. 15
- Ball Master Up!
- Black Skylands – Available Aug. 15
- Bright Lights of Svetlov – Available Aug. 11
- Chickenoidz Super Party
- Chrome Wolf – Available Aug. 17
- Cinderella: Interactive Book
- Cooking Arena
- Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – Available Aug. 16
- Death Becomes You
- Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector’s Edition
- Die After Sunset – Available Aug. 17
- Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle
- Elypse
- Farm Frenzy: Refreshed
- Female Nation Takeover – 女性国家乗っ取り計画 – 盗賊の俺が王になる –
- Hamster on Rails
- Idle Zoo Park
- It’s Puzzles: Wild Nature
- Marble It Up! Ultra – Available Aug. 17
- Mondealy
- Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL
- Moolii’s Dreamland
- Mouse Trap – The Board Game
- Mysterious Adventure of Michael
- Neon Blight
- Organ Trail Complete Edition
- Pipe Dream
- Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary Architect Battle – Available Aug. 11
- Pups & Purrs Pet Shop
- Puzzle Boys
- Quantum: Recharged – Available Aug. 17
- Rainbow Skies – Available Aug. 11
- SHINOBI NON GRATA – Available Aug. 17
- Slime Girl Smoothies
- Sonar Beat
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Summer Valley Hike – Available Aug. 15
- Sven – Completely Screwed
- The Rewinder
- TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023 – Available Aug. 12
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- Vampire Survivors – Available Aug. 17
- Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons
- Wild Legion
- Witch’s Garden
- World Spin
- X-Force Under Attack
- Zombie Soup