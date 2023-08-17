Nintendo eShop Update: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Quake II, Red Dead Redemption

Even though we’re in a traditionally slow period for releases, this week’s eShop update includes some pretty heavy hitters.
Mind you, some of these were heavy hitters when they first released several years ago. Red Dead Redemption (which was also mentioned in last week’s update) was one of 2010’s best games, while Quake II goes even further back, and allows Switch gamers the chance to play one of the highlights of the 1997 gaming calendar.
It’s not all hits from yesteryear, though. This week also sees the release of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, which is sure to appeal to anyone who’s been wishing for an updated version of Jet Set Radio. There’s also Vampire Survivors, which arrives on the Switch after conquering the Steam charts.
- Red Dead Redemption – When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in this critically acclaimed adventure. Also included is Undead Nightmare, the groundbreaking horror story expansion that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more. Red Dead Redemption is available today.
- Quake II – Originally developed in 1997, Quake II is a first-person shooter that built on its predecessor by introducing a new science fiction narrative and setting. Experience the authentic, enhanced and complete version of Quake II, now with high-definition widescreen support, enhanced models and cinematics, improved enemy animations, the original heavy rock soundtrack and more. Quake II is available now.
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an AI robohead. In search of his roots, he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they discover who it was that cut off his head and how deeply Red’s human side is linked to the graffiti world. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is available on Aug 18.
- Chosen Legends Arrive in the Fire Emblem Heroes Game for Smart Devices! – Special versions of the top-ranking Heroes selected in the Choose Your Legends: Round 7 event have arrived in the Fire Emblem Heroes game as part of a 5★ summoning focus! Plus, there are new story maps in Book VII, Chapter 10: Light’s Fading – along with some limited-time quests, too. Please check the game for the full event schedule. Download the free-to-start Fire Emblem Heroes game* for smart devices to get in on the tactical fun! For more information, visit the official site: https://fire-emblem-heroes.com/en/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save Up to 30% On Multiplayer Games! – Party up with awesome deals on select multiplayer** games and DLC*** for the Nintendo Switch system! Get on these deals while you can— the sale ends Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Remember, you earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points**** for your purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. For more information and the full list of games available, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/deals/.
- Maximum Games X Modus Games Publisher Sale – Save on great titles from Maximum Games and Modus Games! Get great deals on games like Afterimage, Teslagrad 2 and more! This sale ends Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to see the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#maximus-games-x-modus-games.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Castle Full of Cats
- Aery – Flow of Time
- Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game – Available Aug. 18
- Arcade Archives MAD SHARK
- Arcade Snake Go!
- BOKURA
- Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator! – Available Aug. 22
- Candle Fire Run!
- Cat’s Cosmic Atlas – Available Aug. 18
- Chrome Wolf
- Die After Sunset
- Duck Race
- Embraced By Autumn – Available Aug. 18
- Forklift 2024 – The Simulation
- FRMaster – Formula Racing Simulator – Available Aug. 19
- Funny Jokes
- Gauntler
- Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats
- Luck Breaker
- Marble It Up! Ultra
- Neko Journey – Available Aug. 18
- Quantum: Recharged
- Rescue Team 911 Simulator – Ambulance,Police, Firefighter – Available Aug. 19
- Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf – Available Aug. 18
- Satay Shop Tycoon
- SHINOBI NON GRATA
- Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator – Available Aug. 19
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Tsugunohi
- Vampire Survivors
- Virgo Versus The Zodiac – Available Aug. 23
- Vostok 2061
- Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator
- Wroom Wroom Puzzles