Nintendo eShop Update: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Quake II, Red Dead Redemption

Even though we’re in a traditionally slow period for releases, this week’s eShop update includes some pretty heavy hitters.

Mind you, some of these were heavy hitters when they first released several years ago. Red Dead Redemption (which was also mentioned in last week’s update) was one of 2010’s best games, while Quake II goes even further back, and allows Switch gamers the chance to play one of the highlights of the 1997 gaming calendar.

It’s not all hits from yesteryear, though. This week also sees the release of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, which is sure to appeal to anyone who’s been wishing for an updated version of Jet Set Radio. There’s also Vampire Survivors, which arrives on the Switch after conquering the Steam charts.

See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.