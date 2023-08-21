Microsoft to offer Xbox Series X console wraps

Are you kinda bored of the look of your Xbox Series X console and want to spruce it up a little bit? Well Microsoft has an official new accessory in the works for you… Xbox Series X Console Wraps!

Starting at $44.99 and available to pre-order beginning today, the foldable fabric wraps with Velcro-style enclosures are precision designed for the console and will roll out in 3 colors/patterns: Starfield, Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo. The colors match up nicely with the Xbox Wireless Controller options and other accessories, so if you’re into full accessory coordination, you’re in luck.

Check out some product shots below, and see the official announcement on the Xbox Wire blog as well.

We’re excited to announce that Xbox Series X Console Wraps are launching this year, and pre-orders start today. We know gamers want to be able to customize their consoles and show support for their favorite games, and we are delivering an option that’s more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console. With the launch of Series X Console Wraps, you can customize the console you already have. There are three striking designs to choose from – complete your Starfield setup with a Starfield design that pairs perfectly with the recently released Starfield Controller and Headset, and we are also launching two camo colors to choose from, Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo. The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place. Explore the Starfield Universe in Style

The Starfield-inspired console wrap reimagines your console as an on-board avionics module, powering you through your adventures. Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game inspired graphics. Technical call outs detail actual console functionality, with an in-game twist. This wrap has a soft smooth white high-tech feel, with vividly printed surface graphics that are tactile. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability. Reach through the colorful Constellation ribbon to power your module on, and take to the stars with the bronze metallic Constellation insignia on the wrap closure. Launching in the US, Canada and Europe October 18th for $49.99 USD ERP. You can pre-order yours starting today at the Microsoft Store. Camouflage Your Console

Wrap your console in our signature Xbox designed woodland camo inspired pattern. Choose between the Arctic Camo grey and white color pallet for a neutral and quiet effect, or make a bold statement with a bright Mineral Camo of modern blues and purples. Each option has a soft microfiber outside fabric. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone camo pattern print for cling and stability. Changing the personality of your console, or matching to your Arctic and Mineral Camo controllers is now easy! Both the Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo Xbox Series X Console Wraps will launch in the US and Canada on November 10, and Mineral Camo will launch in Europe on November 10. Pre-orders start today at the Microsoft Store for $44.99 USD ERP. Team Xbox is excited to offer gamers a new way to customize their consoles and showcase their fandom through Xbox Series X Console Wraps. Learn more at xbox.com.