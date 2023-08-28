End your summer with a large discount on Wanted: Dead

The end of summer usually means the kids are finally going back to school, no more wearing white and of course pumpkin spice everything, but the fine folks at 110 Industries are giving the advent of fall a whole new meaning…

Large savings on their hybrid action title Wanted: Dead (our review here)! Developed by Soleil which includes alumni from Tecmo’s legendary Team Ninja. You play as Lt. Hannah Stone, the leader of the Zombie Unit as she and her crew of ex-war criminals turned cops uncover a massive corporate conspiracy as you traipse across a dystopian Hong Kong laying down the law (Look I have a soft spot for games that take place in my hometown)!

The savings will go from August 29th to September 13th and will cover all the platforms the game is available on which are PC, PS4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can save up to 50% off depending on where you choose to buy the title.

I definitely will be adding this title to the insurmountable pile of PC games in my backlog and I’ve got some travel going…so maybe I’ll take a virtual trip back home!