Evercade creators unveil Super Pocket

If you’re a fan of handhelds and physical games, good news: you’ll have another device to invest in this fall.

Evercade parent company Blaze Entertainment announced today that they’ll be releasing the Super Pocket this October. The handheld will come in two variants: a blue and gold Capcom edition that will include classic games like Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting, Bionic Commando, and Mega Man, and a green and black TAITO version that comes with games like Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble. Both versions of the Super Pocket will cost $59, though you’ll also be able to buy limited edition versions in crystal translucent plastic shells.

This isn’t the first time Blaze and Capcom have released a handheld featuring Capcom arcade games. Last year, of course, the Evercade EXP launched with a similar list of Capcom classics.

And if you’re worried about the game libraries on either, don’t be: not only will the Super Pocket come with Capcom or TAITO games pre-installed, it’ll also be fully compatible with Evercade cartridges, giving you access to that systems 500+ games. Pre-orders open this Friday, so if you want to find out how to get your hands on one, head over to the Hyper Mega Tech website to see where you can buy one.

Full details, the trailer, and some screenshots below!

Super Pocket Capcom & TAITO Edition!

Blaze Entertainment are delighted to unveil its first products for the new HyperMegaTech brand! The Super Pocket is a brand new retro gaming handheld, featuring built-in arcade games from major gaming publishers that can fit in your pocket! The first two Super Pocket devices coming to retailers in 2023 are the Super Pocket Capcom Edition and the Super Pocket TAITO Edition. Each console is available for £49, $59, €59 and can be pre-ordered from July 14th ahead of their release in October 2023. Many products in the retro gaming market at this price point often include five games or less and more often include home console ports of the arcade games. Except where noted, Super Pocket brings you the actual arcade games, so you can coin up to your hearts content and beat those games that cost you all your pocket money when you first played them. The Super Pocket Capcom Edition comes with 12 amazing games from the legendary publisher including 11 arcade games including Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting, Final Fight, 1942, and the home console version of the original Mega Man. All these games are pre-loaded on to your Super Pocket, and presented in a Capcom-inspired colour scheme. The Super Pocket TAITO Edition comes with 17 incredible games built-in from the iconic game developer, including seminal arcade classics Space Invaders, Elevator Action, Bubble Bobble, The NewZealand Story, Rastan, and the home console game Space Invaders ‘91 and comes in a TAITO-inspired colour scheme. The Super Pockets feature an easy to use User Interface (UI) that allows you to simply select whichever game you want, easily save or load a game and a variety of screen ratio and pixel perfect options for use on the bright IPS display. One big feature of the Super Pocket UI is the ability to activate “Easy Mode”. A new feature that lowers the difficulty of games so that you can get past hard to master levels with ease, or so that a younger person can play without a challenging difficulty spike in the games. In addition to the included games, both Super Pockets are fully compatible with Evercade Cartridges. These game cartridges made for Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade system content legally licensed games from multiple publishers and will insert into the super pocket through a cartridge port on the rear of the console. The complete library of cartridges is supported meaning that Super Pocket owners can expand their library to over 500 games with these cartridges. The Super Pocket itself is small enough to fit in your pocket (78mm x 125mm x 25mm) and features four face buttons, a start and select button and a menu button, along with a new circular D-Pad, designed for the Super Pocket. It also includes four rear buttons for games that require expanded controls. The Super Pockets boast a 320×280 colourful and bright IPS screen, a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses USB-C to charge its battery. The Super Pocket Capcom Edition and Super Pocket TAITO Edition will be available individually at £49, $59 and €59 from multiple retailers including Amazon and Funstock globally, Best Buy and Video Games Plus in the US and Canada, Game and Argos in the UK, and many more to be announce around Europe. A limited edition of the Super Pocket Capcom Edition and Super Pocket TAITO Edition in a crystal translucent plastic shell in their respective colours will also be available from Funstock.co.uk and Funstock.eu for the UK, US, Canada, Europe and more. Super Pocket Capcom Edition and Super Pocket TAITO Edition will be available to pre-order from July 14th, and will be available from October 2023 in time for the holiday gifting period. Specs & Games Lists Weights and Dimensions: 78mm x 125mm x 25mm

USB-C charging port. Cable included

High Quality 2.8” IPS Screen with 320×240 resolution

Easy to navigate User Interface with screen options and load/save states

Volfied *Console version included on Super Pocket Quotes “At Blaze, we are committed to bringing the best retro experiences available in the market. With the upcoming release of Hyper Mega Tech, we are making a range of products that delivers an even more accessible entry point into retro than our successful Evercade range. We are thrilled to introduce our Super Pocket handhelds, and to collaborate with world-class IP from our partners at TAITO and Capcom. Being able to deliver Arcade versions of these amazing games on a high-quality handheld at this price is a real achievement that we know our customers will love.” – Andrew Byatt, CEO – Blaze Entertainment Ltd Notes HyperMegaTech is a new retro entertainment brand from Blaze Entertainment Ltd., the makers of Evercade. With HyperMegaTech, Blaze Entertainement are able to bring great licenses and properties together with retro and nostalgic products featuring modern sensibilities, and deliver them to a wide audience of fans and retailers.

HyperMegaTech, like all Blaze Entertainment products, features officially licensed retro games direct from the publishers.

Evercade is a gaming ecosystem made by Blaze Entertainment that uses bespoke physical cartridges to deliver retro gamers to players using Evercade or Super Pocket devices.

Evercade Cartridges contain multiple games played via emulation, from officially licensed partners. There are currently 37 collections available and another 12 to be released between now and February 2024.

The Evercade Cartridge library has over 400 games at time of writing with over 500 available by then end of 2023.

Evercade cartridges have three distinct colour schemes to highlight their content. Red coloured boxes feature home console collections from multiple systems across five decades of gaming. Purple indicates Arcade game collections and Blue is for home computer collections.

Evercade Cartridges are numbered collections and come in a physical clamshell case with a full colour manual detailing information about the publishers and the games along with all the controls required to play.