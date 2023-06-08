Check out the extensive experience improvements coming to GTA Online

With the big GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update scheduled to go live very, very soon (next week, June 13th), Rockstar Games has revealed that there will but a plethora of other quality of life enhancements all throughout. We’re talking updates for vehicles, gameplay, balance, career and creator, and seemingly everything in between.

Peruse those updates below or hop over to the official Newswire blog for the details. Check out a couple of new screens too!

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries screens:

As part of next week’s explosive new GTA Online update — featuring new missions, vehicles, events, and much more — we’re continuing to improve the online experience with a number of experiential updates and upgrades across all available platforms. Here’s a brief rundown of some of the things you can expect when GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries arrives on June 13: Vehicle Updates The ability to claim all destroyed vehicles at once when filing a Mors Mutual Insurance claim.

claim. Mors Mutual will no longer charge for recovering Personal Vehicles destroyed during contact missions.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides when calling the Mechanic.

The ability to select from individual floors when requesting vehicles from the Eclipse Blvd Garage .

. Pressing D-Pad Right will engage Stealth Mode on the new F-160 Raiju Plane. Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) will move to L3/LS. Holding L3/LS when flying all VTOL aircraft will switch it into and out of VTOL mode.

Plane. Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) will move to L3/LS. Holding L3/LS when flying all VTOL aircraft will switch it into and out of VTOL mode. The option to re-request an active Mobile Operations Center , Avenger , or Terrorbyte delivered closer to your location via the Interaction Menu.

, , or delivered closer to your location via the Interaction Menu. Additional filters for Race types when browsing the Jobs Menu.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will be eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Lesser-used vehicles will be removed from in-game websites to streamline the browsing experience. These vehicles will occasionally be made available via showrooms, The Lucky Wheel, and other places. Gameplay Updates A new Register as a Boss option in the Interaction Menu, merging SecuroServ and Motorcycle Club.

option in the Interaction Menu, merging SecuroServ and Motorcycle Club. A Buy All option when purchasing Body Armor at Ammu-Nation. Rank requirements for Body Armor are also being removed.

option when purchasing Body Armor at Ammu-Nation. Rank requirements for Body Armor are also being removed. Body Armor will be restocked after Quick Restarting a mission, matching the same Body Armor levels as when first entering the lobby.

When equipping Body Armor via the Weapon Wheel, the type of Armor used will be relative to how much damage the player has taken.

When parachuting or in freefall, players will no longer receive phone calls from Tom Connors or English Dave.

Madrazo Dispatch Services no longer requires multiple players and can be taken on solo.

no longer requires multiple players and can be taken on solo. Alternative sprint control (hold to sprint) in the Settings Menu.

Players will be able to select a name for their Acid product (via the Interaction Menu) to receive a 5% sell bonus.

product (via the Interaction Menu) to receive a 5% sell bonus. Rank requirements for Daily Objectives will be removed to allow more players to participate. Balancing Updates Payouts on many Collectibles and Events — such as Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests — will be increased.

and — such as and — will be increased. Rebalancing the weapons on the P-996 Lazer and Mammoth Hydra (Freemode only).

and (Freemode only). The Orbital Cannon can no longer be instantly reset or refunded to prevent players from being repeatedly targeted. Career Progress

Track your criminal activities with Career Progress — a new feature that displays your progression as you rise through the criminal ranks and establish your empire. This will be accessible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from the GTA Online Main Menu or the Pause Menu, making it easier for both fresh-faced and veteran players to see all their accomplishments at a glance. Creator Updates

We’re always amazed by the ingenuity of the GTA Online community — creating the incredible Deathmatches, Races, and more featured in our regularly updated Community Series. A number of additions and updates are being made to the Rockstar Creator to continue fostering the kind of imaginative chaos that can only be experienced in Southern San Andreas. Some of these Creator updates include: Dozens of new props are available in all Creators, including giant License Plate Walls, eCola cans, destructible fences, underwater mines, and more.

A Snow weather option for Deathmatches, Races, and Survivals. Plus, Halloween themed additions arriving later this year.

Option to toggle musical score on and off.

Deathmatches will now have options for Dynamic Teams — players can change teams when respawning and Health Drain — where players lose health over time. Plus, new radar blip options, the ability to lock time of day and weather options in the lobby, options to choose respawn time for item and weapon pickups, and much more.

— players can change teams when respawning and Health Drain — where players lose health over time. Plus, new radar blip options, the ability to lock time of day and weather options in the lobby, options to choose respawn time for item and weapon pickups, and much more. Increased number of enemy spawn points in Survivals.

Fixture Removal will be available in the King of the Hill Creator.

The prop limit on PC will be increased to 300. We always look forward to seeing what the community cooks up — tag your creations with #CommunitySeries on Rockstar Games Social Club and on Twitter/Instagram for a chance to see your Job featured as part of the Community Series. We’ll be sharing more information soon, and detailed patch notes when GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries launches. Stay tuned for more information here on the Rockstar Newswire.